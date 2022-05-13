Volkswagen Virtus starts arriving at dealerships: India launch next month

The all-new Volkswagen Virtus mid-size sedan has started arriving at dealerships ahead of its official launch scheduled for June 9, 2022. It will rival the likes of Honda City, Skoda Slavia, etc.

Volkswagen India is gearing up to introduce its all-new mid-size sedan in the country. The new Volkswagen Virtus will be officially launched in India on June 9, 2022. Ahead of its official price announcement, the display units of the Virtus have started arriving at dealerships across the country. Pre-bookings for the same are already open while the test drives are expected to commence soon.

The new Volkswagen Virtus is the second product from the house of this German carmaker under the VW Group’s India 2.0 project, the first one being the Taigun mid-size SUV. It is based on the India-specific MQB A0-IN platform and shares its platform and mechanicals with the Skoda Slavia. The Virtus will be offered in India in six different colour schemes.

They are – Rising Blue Metallic, Curcuma Yellow, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Candy White and Wild Cherry Red. Its Rising Blue Metallic shade has been recently snapped at a dealership. Moreover, the production of the Virtus has already commenced at the company’s Chakan facility in Pune, Maharashtra. This new mid-size sedan will be offered in India with two engine options.

Watch Video | Volkswagen Virtus First Drive Review:

The first one will be a 1.0-litre TSI that develops 113 hp and 178 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. It will also get a 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 148 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. This engine will be paired with a 7-speed DSG only. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Hyundai Verna.

