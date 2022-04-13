Toyota Urban Cruiser gets 4-Star Safety Rating in the Global NCAP Crash Test

The Toyota Urban Cruiser has achieved a 4-Star adult occupant safety rating and a 3-Star child occupant safety rating in the latest Global NCAP crash test. Read our detailed report here.

In the latest round of the new car assessment program under the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, the Global NCAP has crash-tested three made-in-India cars. These include the new-gen Hyundai Creta, i20, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser. The Hyundai siblings scored a 3-Star adult and child occupant safety rating and you can read the detailed report, HERE. Toyota Urban Cruiser, on the other hand, achieved a 4-Star adult occupant safety rating in the latest Global NCAP crash test.

Watch Video | Toyota Urban Cruiser Crash Test:

The Toyota Urban Cruiser bagged a 4-Star rating for adult occupant protection and 3-Stars for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test. The Urban Cruiser scored 13.52 points out of a total of 17 points for adult occupant safety. For child occupant protection, it managed to earn 36.68 points out of a total of 49 points. Moreover, the bodyshell of the Urban Cruiser has been rated as stable and it is capable of withstanding further loadings.

It is worth mentioning that the Toyota Urban Cruiser is essentially a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. But surprisingly, it fares better than the Brezza in the Global NCAP crash test. The Vitara Brezza was crash-tested in 2018 and it was awarded a 4-Star rating for adult occupant protection with a total score of 12.51 points out of 17 and a 2-star rating for child occupant protection with a total score of 17.93 out of a total of 49 points.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “Although the overall star rating of these models might seem reasonable, the continued reluctance of manufacturers like Hyundai and Toyota to equip safety systems such as ESC and side body and head protection airbags as a basic requirement in India is disappointing.”

He further added, “This is why Global NCAP welcomes the Indian government’s initiative of increasing side impact protection requirements and why Global NCAP will update its test protocols as from July. Success in the rating assessment will then only be possible if these improved safety features are included as standard.”

