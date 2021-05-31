Toyota Mirai breaks Hyundai Nexo’s distance record of 887 km for hydrogen-powered vehicles

Toyota Mirai distance record: To achieve this 1003-km driving distance record, the drivers adopted an “eco-driving” style but no special techniques that could not be used by everyday drivers.

Toyota Mirai has set a new world record for the most distance driven by a hydrogen-powered vehicle in one fill. The drive started on Wednesday 26th of May at 5:43 am from the HYSETCO hydrogen station in Orly and finished after driving 1003 km on one single fill. The journey was done on public roads, south of Paris and in the Loir-et-Cher and Indre-et-Loire areas, and the distance & consumption were certified by an independent authority.

The manufacturer states that green hydrogen was used during the record attempt and the average fuel consumption was 0.55 kg/100km, with Mirai being able to store 5.6 kg of hydrogen.

With this, the Mirai breaks the distance record set by Hyundai Nexo which covered a distance of 887.5 km travelling between the cities of Melbourne and Broken Hill in Australia. The non-stop drive lasted for 13 hours and 6 minutes at an average speed of 66.9 km/h.

The new Mirai is the second-generation fuel cell electric vehicle from Toyota. In addition, the increased efficiency of the fuel cell system, together with higher hydrogen storage capacity and better aerodynamics, contribute to an increase of driving range to around 650 km under normal driving conditions, with less than 5 minutes refuelling time at a 700 bar refuelling station.

To achieve this 1003-km driving distance record, the drivers adopted an “eco-driving” style but no special techniques that could not be used by everyday drivers.

The four drivers that completed the record attempt included Victorien Erussard, the founder and captain of Energy Observer, which is the first boat equipped with a Toyota fuel cell, James Olden, an engineer at Toyota Motor Europe, Maxime le Hir, Mirai product manager, and Marie Gadd, PR manager of Toyota France.

Facts and figures

Distance travelled with one hydrogen fill: 1003 km

Average hydrogen consumption: 0.55 kg/100km

Range remaining (as indicated by on-board information system): 9 km

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.