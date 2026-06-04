Toyota keeps Innova Crysta relevant as sales shift towards Hycross

Sales of the diesel MPV fell 16% in FY26 while the hybrid-powered Hycross emerged as India’s bestselling hybrid vehicle.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has rolled out another update for the Innova Crysta, marking the third refresh for the diesel MPV since its debut in 2016. The updated model is priced between Rs 19,72,000 and Rs 26,63,000 (ex-showroom). The update comes as the Innova Crysta, once Toyota’s undisputed bestseller, steadily loses ground to the newer Innova Hycross. While the Crysta continues to attract buyers seeking a rugged diesel people mover, the Hycross has emerged as the preferred choice among urban and family buyers thanks to its petrol and strong-hybrid powertrains, automatic transmission and more contemporary feature set.

Hycross takes the lead

The Innova family that includes the Crysta, the Hycross petrol and the Hycross petrol hybrid closed FY26 with combined sales of 1,12,163 units, up 5% from 1,07,204 units in FY25. However, growth is increasingly being driven by the Hycross. In April 2026, the Crysta sold 4,028 units compared with 5,620 units for the Hycross. For FY26, Crysta sales fell by around 16% to 37,090 units from 44,410 units a year earlier. In contrast, the Hycross continued to gain traction, with the hybrid variant alone accounting for more than 55% of total Innova sales, up from around 49% in FY25.

The Innova Hycross was also India’s best-selling hybrid vehicle in FY26, recording sales of 62,586 units and commanding over 50% of the country’s hybrid passenger vehicle market. Combined sales of Hycross petrol and hybrid variants rose to 75,073 units, accounting for more than 66% of total Innova volumes, compared with around 59% a year earlier. The Hycross with the non-hybrid powertrain remained a smaller contributor at just under 13,000 units.

One key factor behind the Crysta’s decline was Toyota’s decision to discontinue the automatic variant and offer the model exclusively with a diesel engine and manual gearbox. As automatic transmissions gain popularity, particularly in urban markets, many buyers have shifted towards the Hycross, which is sold only with an automatic transmission but also has a longer list of features and tech.

Regulatory headwinds

Despite declining volumes, the Crysta remains an important product for Toyota, particularly among fleet operators, inter-city travel businesses and buyers seeking the durability and long-distance capability associated with diesel-powered MPVs.

However, the model may be entering the final phase of its lifecycle. The industry is preparing for stricter Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFÉ) norms expected next year. A heavy ladder-frame MPV powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine is inherently disadvantaged under tighter CO2 emission targets.

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As manufacturers increasingly rely on hybrid and electrified technologies to meet regulatory requirements, diesel-only models face mounting pressure. Industry reports suggest 2027 could be the final full year of sales for the Innova Crysta in its current form, although Toyota has not commented on the model’s future.

A gap waiting to be filled

The eventual exit of the Crysta could leave a significant gap in the market. Unlike SUVs, the Innova built its reputation as a durable body-on-frame people mover serving both private and commercial users.

There is currently no direct diesel-powered replacement waiting in the wings. Existing Innova Crysta buyers may be forced to migrate towards petrol-hybrid MPVs such as the Hycross, alternatives like the Kia Carens Clavis, or three-row SUVs. Hyundai has also announced its entry in the mass-market MPV segment however market launch for that model is still some time away.

The segment is also witnessing the emergence of three-row EVs as indirect alternatives. BYD pioneered the space with the eMax7, Mahindra & Mahindra expanded it with the XEV 9e, while VinFast has entered with the VF-MPV. Tata Motors is evaluating an electric Safari, while Toyota is expected to enter the segment through an electric MPV derived from Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming YMC programme.