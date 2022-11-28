scorecardresearch

Toyota Innova Hycross vs Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV700: Spec comparison, mileage, power etc

Prices for the Toyota Innova Hycross are expected to be launched in India by January 2023 around Rs. 22-27 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Toyota Innova Hycross’ petrol hybrid variant has claimed fuel efficiency of 21kmpl, despite being a 7-8 seat MPV, raising eyebrows. While it might just be a sophisticated upgrade from the Innova Crysta, the Innova Hycross has no direct rivals but might claw into sales of other popular 6-7 seater SUVs. Let’s take a look at two of the more popular ones – Tata Safari and the Mahindra XUV700 from the lot.

Toyota Innova Hycross vs Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV700: Dimensions, seat-layout

Toyota Innova HycrossMahindra XUV700Tata Safari
Length 4755 mm4661 mm4695 mm
Width1850 mm1894 mm1890 mm
Height1795 mm1786 mm1755 mm
Wheelbase2850 mm2741 mm2750 mm
Ground clearance185 mm

The Toyota Innova Hycross, owing to its MPV-SUV-ish style is the longest of the lot at 4755 mm. It also has the most space on offer as the wheelbase is the highest at 2850 mm. It also gets captain seats in the second row with the ottoman feature. The Hycross is also offered in 7 or 8-seater layout while the Mahindra XUV700 gets a 5 or 7-seater option only and no captain seats. Coming to the Tata Safari, it can be had in a 6- or 7-seater configuration where the middle row can be optioned with a pair of captain seats.

The XUV700 is the widest of the lot but the Innova Hycross is the tallest at 1795 mm. 

Toyota Innova Hycross vs Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV700: Engine 


Toyota Innova Hycross
Mahindra XUV700		Tata Safari
Engine2.0-litre petrol2.0-litre petrol hybrid2.0-litre turbo petrol2.2-litre diesel2.0-litre diesel
Power171.6 bhp 183.4 bhp 197.2 bhp152.8bhp/182.4 bhp167.6 bhp
Torque197Nm187Nm380Nm360Nm/450Nm 350Nm
TransmissionCVTe-CVT6MT, 6AT6MT, 6AT
Drive type FWDFWDFWD/AWDFWD
Fuel efficiencyNA21.1 kmpl (Claimed)7-9 kmpl (tested)10-12 kmpl (tested)11-14 kmpl (Claimed)

All three vehicles differ in terms of their engine options and power figures. While the Innova Hycross gets only petrol derivatives with a hybrid system in higher variants, the Safari is offered with a diesel engine only. It is only the XUV700 that gets a choice of both petrol and diesel engines. 

The Innova Hycross, uses a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that produces 171.6 bhp and 197Nm of torque mated to a CVT gearbox. In higher variants, the same engine, in a different configuration churns out 183.4 bhp and 187Nm of torque, while being mated to an e-CVT gearbox. Both petrol powertrains on the Hycross are down on power when pitted against the XUV700. 

Another key difference is the gearbox option. The Innova Hycross does not get a manual gearbox while both the Safari and XUV700 get a 6-speed manual unit. All SUVs/MPVs are front-wheel drive as standard, but it is only the XUV700 that can also be optioned with an AWD system for its diesel-AT powertrain.

Toyota Innova Hycross vs Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV700: Price


Toyota Innova Hycross
Mahindra XUV700		Tata Safari
PriceRs. 22-27 lakh (Expected) Rs. 13.45 lakh – 24.95 lakhRs. 15.45 lakh- 23.76 lakh

Prices for the Toyota Innova Hycross are expected to be launched in India by January 2023 around Rs. 22-27 lakh, ex-showroom.

