Prices for the Toyota Innova Hycross are expected to be launched in India by January 2023 around Rs. 22-27 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Toyota Innova Hycross’ petrol hybrid variant has claimed fuel efficiency of 21kmpl, despite being a 7-8 seat MPV, raising eyebrows. While it might just be a sophisticated upgrade from the Innova Crysta, the Innova Hycross has no direct rivals but might claw into sales of other popular 6-7 seater SUVs. Let’s take a look at two of the more popular ones – Tata Safari and the Mahindra XUV700 from the lot.

Toyota Innova Hycross vs Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV700: Dimensions, seat-layout

Toyota Innova Hycross Mahindra XUV700 Tata Safari Length 4755 mm 4661 mm 4695 mm Width 1850 mm 1894 mm 1890 mm Height 1795 mm 1786 mm 1755 mm Wheelbase 2850 mm 2741 mm 2750 mm Ground clearance 185 mm – –

The Toyota Innova Hycross, owing to its MPV-SUV-ish style is the longest of the lot at 4755 mm. It also has the most space on offer as the wheelbase is the highest at 2850 mm. It also gets captain seats in the second row with the ottoman feature. The Hycross is also offered in 7 or 8-seater layout while the Mahindra XUV700 gets a 5 or 7-seater option only and no captain seats. Coming to the Tata Safari, it can be had in a 6- or 7-seater configuration where the middle row can be optioned with a pair of captain seats.

The XUV700 is the widest of the lot but the Innova Hycross is the tallest at 1795 mm.

Toyota Innova Hycross vs Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV700: Engine



Toyota Innova Hycross

Mahindra XUV700 Tata Safari Engine 2.0-litre petrol 2.0-litre petrol hybrid 2.0-litre turbo petrol 2.2-litre diesel 2.0-litre diesel Power 171.6 bhp 183.4 bhp 197.2 bhp 152.8bhp/182.4 bhp 167.6 bhp Torque 197Nm 187Nm 380Nm 360Nm/450Nm 350Nm Transmission CVT e-CVT 6MT, 6AT 6MT, 6AT Drive type FWD FWD FWD/AWD FWD Fuel efficiency NA 21.1 kmpl (Claimed) 7-9 kmpl (tested) 10-12 kmpl (tested) 11-14 kmpl (Claimed)

All three vehicles differ in terms of their engine options and power figures. While the Innova Hycross gets only petrol derivatives with a hybrid system in higher variants, the Safari is offered with a diesel engine only. It is only the XUV700 that gets a choice of both petrol and diesel engines.

The Innova Hycross, uses a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that produces 171.6 bhp and 197Nm of torque mated to a CVT gearbox. In higher variants, the same engine, in a different configuration churns out 183.4 bhp and 187Nm of torque, while being mated to an e-CVT gearbox. Both petrol powertrains on the Hycross are down on power when pitted against the XUV700.

Another key difference is the gearbox option. The Innova Hycross does not get a manual gearbox while both the Safari and XUV700 get a 6-speed manual unit. All SUVs/MPVs are front-wheel drive as standard, but it is only the XUV700 that can also be optioned with an AWD system for its diesel-AT powertrain.

Toyota Innova Hycross vs Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV700: Price



Toyota Innova Hycross

Mahindra XUV700 Tata Safari Price Rs. 22-27 lakh (Expected) Rs. 13.45 lakh – 24.95 lakh Rs. 15.45 lakh- 23.76 lakh

Prices for the Toyota Innova Hycross are expected to be launched in India by January 2023 around Rs. 22-27 lakh, ex-showroom.