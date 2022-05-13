Toyota Fortuner GR Sport launched in India at Rs 48.43 lakh: Here’s what’s new

The 2022 Toyota Fortuner GR Sport has been launched in India at Rs 48.43 lakh, ex-showroom. This is now the flagship variant in the Fortuner’s line-up and gets several sportier updates inside and out.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Fortuner GR Sport in the Indian market. The Fortuner GR-S or Gazoo Racing Sport is based on the Legender trim and it is now the flagship variant in this SUV’s line-up. The price of the new 2022 Toyota Fortuner GR Sport has been set at Rs 48.43 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s what’s new in this range-topping variant of the Fortuner.

For starters, the GR Sport or Gazoo Racing Sport is to Toyota what the N Line is to Hyundai. This Japanese car manufacturer launches its sporty models under this sub-brand. The new Fortuner GR Sport has got several cosmetic updates and some mechanic tweaks, including GR sports-tuned suspension. At the front, it features a more aggressive bumper, revised grille, new fog lamp housing, and tweaked air dams.

Moving to the side profile, the new Fortuner GR-S gets several blacked-out elements, including all-black alloy wheels and ORVMs. It features blacked-out bumpers as well along with the GR Sport badging on the grille, fenders, and tailgate. On the inside, the SUV sports an all-black cabin with subtle red inserts. It also gets GR Sport badges on the steering wheel, start/stop button, and an updated instrument cluster.

The Fortuner GR Sport is offered with a sole diesel automatic powerplant only. It gets a 2.8-litre diesel engine that develops 201 hp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission and it gets 4×4 too. The Toyota Fortuner GR Sport is now the flagship variant in this SUV’s range and it costs Rs 3.80 lakh more than the top-spec Legender variant.

