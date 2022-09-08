Top 3 best-selling Maruti Suzuki cars in August 2022. We take a look at the best-selling Maruti Suzuki models in August 2022 and compare their sales with August 2021 sales.

Maruti Suzuki has been dominating the Indian market for many years now in August 2022, the results were the same, but with a little rejig amongst the carmaker’s lineup itself.

In the list of top 10 best-selling cars in August 2022, Maruti Suzuki occupies seven spots, however, we are taking a look at the top 3 best-selling Maruti Suzuki vehicles, which also happen to be the top 3 best-selling cars in August 2022.

Let’s take a look at the top 3 selling Maruti Suzuki vehicles in August 2022, along with their sales numbers and compare them to sales in August 2021 to compare their YoY growth as well.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The third-best-selling Maruti Suzuki vehicle in August 2022 was the newly-launched Brezza, which has given up the Vitara name for its upcoming big brother, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. This is the first time in months the Brezza is making it to the list of best-sellers as competition in the segment is intense.

In August 2022, Maruti Suzuki sold 15,193 units of the Brezza as compared to selling 12,906 units in August last year, registering a YoY growth of 18 per cent. The inclusion of a sunroof, Head-Up Display, wireless charging, and a fresh look has helped Maruti Suzuki sell more units of the Brezza.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been the carmaker’s best-selling product for a long time, until another model managed to dethrone the Wagon R. The Wagon R competes with cars from other manufacturers in this segment, while also battling it out with the Celerio and the S-Presso.

In August 2022, Maruti Suzuki sold 18,398 units of the Wagon R as compared to selling 9,628 units in August 2021. This has helped the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R register a YoY growth of 91 per cent, one of the highest growth last month.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The best-selling Maruti Suzuki car in August, and also the best-selling car in August 2022 is the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The premium hatchback, similar to the Brezza, received cosmetic and feature updates that include redesigned headlights and front grille, a HUD unit, and connected car tech upgrades that helped in sales.

In August 2022, Maruti Suzuki sold 18,418 units of the Baleno, registering a YoY growth of 18 per cent. In August last year, Maruti Suzuki sold 15,646 units.