Tata Motors to deliver 10,000 XPRES-T EVs to BluSmart Electric Mobility

Tata Motors has signed an agreement with BluSmart Electric Mobility for delivering 10,000 XPRES-T EVs to the company. The carmaker claims that this is the biggest ever EV fleet order in India.

Tata Motors, on the occasion of the World Environment Day, signed an agreement with BluSmart Electric Mobility for delivering 10,000 XPRES-T EVs to the company. This deployment of 10,000 EVs is said to be the biggest ever EV fleet order in India and the deliveries will begin soon. Moreover, it is worth mentioning that these vehicles are an addition to the 3,500 XPRES-T electric sedan order signed by both companies in October last year.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “We are delighted to continue our association with BluSmart Electric Mobility as we deploy 10,000 XPRES-T EVs across the country. Tata Motors is constantly working towards educating and enhancing the adoption of electric mobility in India and we hope that more people join us in this journey as we mobilize the nation to #EvolveToElectric.”

Anmol Singh Jaggi, Co-Founder, BluSmart Electric Mobility, added, “With our $50M in Series A fundraise, we are supercharged to rapidly expand across Delhi-NCR and the metro cities. We are thankful to Tata Motors for charging up our journey to scale up at a fast pace. We are building a large-scale integrated EV mobility ecosystem in India – from the country’s largest fully-electric ride-hailing service to the largest network of EV charging super hubs.”

Tata Motors launched the XPRES brand in July 2021, exclusively for fleet customers. The XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand and this electric sedan comes with two range options – 213 km and 165 km (ARAI-certified under test conditions). They pack a 21.5 kWh battery and a 16.5 kWh unit and are claimed to be fully charged from 0-80 per cent in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast chargers.

