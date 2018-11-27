Tata Harrier’s Land Rover Derived famed Terrain Response System: Tata Motors’ Land Rover for the masses?

The Tata Harrier SUV has been, without a doubt, one of the most followed SUVs of 2018, with spy-shots of the SUV emerging even before the H5X made its debut at the 2018 Auto Expo. After the SUV made its debut at the Auto Expo, albeit in concept guise, the internet blew up. The Harrier would be the first Tata vehicles to feature Land Rover DNA since Tata Motors took over the helm for Jaguar Land Rover from Ford in 2008. With a finger on the pulse of the Indian Market, Tata Motors have been more than happy to oblige, with a series of videos that covered the rigorous testing procedures and the pre-production testing that was done to ensure that the Tata will be a successful products. Now just a few weeks before the company showcases the ready to hit the streets version of the Harrier to press, Tata Motors has sent out a series of tweets that outline the features of the Tata Harrier and what the customer can expect to see.

Concurrent to Express Drives reports over the course of the last year, the latest reveal from Tata Motors shows that the Harrier is likely to receive a trickle downed version of Land Rovers’ signature Terrain response system. The teaser video shows multiple drive modes that can be hot-selected using the infinity dial on the Harrier, with similar icons to those used in Land Rover cars, mud-ruts, wet road and what seems to be a standard road driving mode. The video also teases a Hill-Descent control on the Tata Harrier, that is likely also derived from Land Rover. Like on Land Rover vehicles, expect the driving modes to change the rate of power delivery on the Harrier so as to ensure that maximum traction is retained in off-road situations.

Pure driving pleasure, no matter the path ahead! Engineered to effortlessly dominate every road out there, the Tata Harrier is ready to rise to any occasion. Stay tuned to find out more about the SUV that’s #BornOfPedigree. Book now: https://t.co/mzeMBaxd2V pic.twitter.com/46d5kyAnYJ — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) November 26, 2018

The Hill Descent Control, is likely to control the speed of each wheel on the Harrier to ensure that the SUV rolls down even steel inclines without losing traction or locking up its wheels, this removes the need for the driver to get on the brakes. As the days go by Tata Motors is giving the Indian customers more and more reason to be excited for the launch of the Harrier. Once you factor in the fact that the Harrier is based around the Land Rover D8 platform that also underpins the Discovery Sport and the Range Rover Evoque.

Under the hood, Tata have chosen a Fiat sourced Multi-Jet 2.0 litre diesel motor that has been tuned for the Harrier and christened the Kryotech Diesel. The trifecta has been achieved, then, a reliable motor with great electronics support, an internationally tested and proven platform and a great set of modern consumer oriented features. The Tata Harrier, in that sense, has lived up to the hype on paper at least. We will be driving the Tata flagship in the first week of December, stay tuned to Express Drives for the Proof of the Pudding.