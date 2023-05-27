Tata Altroz iCNG vs petrol: Price, specs, mileage comparison

Tata Motors recently introduced the CNG version of the Altroz in the Indian market with some segment-first features. The new Tata Altroz iCNG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.55 lakh, ex-showroom. It is offered with petrol and diesel powertrains as well. Here’s how the CNG variant of the Tata Altroz fares against its petrol counterpart.
Tata Altroz iCNG vs petrol: Engine and gearbox
|Specification
|Altroz petrol
|Altroz bi-fuel CNG
|Engine
|1.2-litre NA1.2-litre turbo
|1.2-litre NA
|Power
|86 bhp
108 bhp
|72.4 bhp
|Torque
|115 Nm
140 Nm
|103 Nm
|Gearbox
|5-speed MT / 6-speed DCA
5-speed MT
|5-speed MT
Tata Altroz is offered with two petrol engine options, a naturally-aspirated unit and a turbo petrol one. Both mills are of the same displacement but with varied power and torque outputs which can be seen in the above table. The Altroz iCNG gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 72.4 bhp and 103 Nm in the CNG mode. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Tata Altroz iCNG vs petrol: Mileage and boot space
|Specification
|Altroz NA petrol
|Altroz turbo petrol
|Altroz CNG
|Mileage
|19.3 kmpl
|18.5 kmpl
|Not available
|Boot space
|345 litres
|345 litres
|210 litres
Tata Altroz iCNG vs petrol: Price in India
|Make and model
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Tata Altroz petrol
|Rs 6.60 lakh – Rs 10.00 lakh
|Tata Altroz iCNG
|Rs 7.55 lakh – Rs 10.55 lakh
The petrol variants of the Tata Altroz are priced from Rs 6.60 lakh to Rs 10.00 lakh while the CNG variants of this premium hatchback retails from Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 10.55 lakh, all prices are ex-showroom. It rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, etc.
