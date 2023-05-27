scorecardresearch

Tata Altroz iCNG vs petrol: Price, specs, mileage comparison

The new Tata Altroz iCNG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.55 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how the CNG variant of the Altroz fares against its petrol counterpart.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Tata Altroz petrol vs CNG
Tata Altroz is offered with petrol, diesel and CNG powertrain options

Tata Motors recently introduced the CNG version of the Altroz in the Indian market with some segment-first features. The new Tata Altroz iCNG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.55 lakh, ex-showroom. It is offered with petrol and diesel powertrains as well. Here’s how the CNG variant of the Tata Altroz fares against its petrol counterpart. 

Tata Altroz iCNG

Tata Altroz iCNG vs petrol: Engine and gearbox

SpecificationAltroz petrolAltroz bi-fuel CNG
Engine1.2-litre NA1.2-litre turbo1.2-litre NA
Power86 bhp
108 bhp		72.4 bhp
Torque115 Nm
140 Nm		103 Nm
Gearbox5-speed MT / 6-speed DCA
5-speed MT		5-speed MT

Tata Altroz is offered with two petrol engine options, a naturally-aspirated unit and a turbo petrol one. Both mills are of the same displacement but with varied power and torque outputs which can be seen in the above table. The Altroz iCNG gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 72.4 bhp and 103 Nm in the CNG mode. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Tata-Altroz-iCNG

Tata Altroz iCNG vs petrol: Mileage and boot space

SpecificationAltroz NA petrolAltroz turbo petrolAltroz CNG
Mileage19.3 kmpl18.5 kmplNot available
Boot space345 litres345 litres210 litres

altroz cng price

Tata Altroz iCNG vs petrol: Price in India

Make and modelPrice (ex-showroom)
Tata Altroz petrolRs 6.60 lakh – Rs 10.00 lakh
Tata Altroz iCNGRs 7.55 lakh – Rs 10.55 lakh

The petrol variants of the Tata Altroz are priced from Rs 6.60 lakh to Rs 10.00 lakh while the CNG variants of this premium hatchback retails from Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 10.55 lakh, all prices are ex-showroom. It rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, etc.

First published on: 27-05-2023 at 18:25 IST