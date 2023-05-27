Tata Altroz iCNG vs petrol: Price, specs, mileage comparison

The new Tata Altroz iCNG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.55 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how the CNG variant of the Altroz fares against its petrol counterpart.

Tata Motors recently introduced the CNG version of the Altroz in the Indian market with some segment-first features. The new Tata Altroz iCNG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.55 lakh, ex-showroom. It is offered with petrol and diesel powertrains as well. Here’s how the CNG variant of the Tata Altroz fares against its petrol counterpart.

Tata Altroz iCNG vs petrol: Engine and gearbox

Specification Altroz petrol Altroz bi-fuel CNG Engine 1.2-litre NA1.2-litre turbo 1.2-litre NA Power 86 bhp

108 bhp 72.4 bhp Torque 115 Nm

140 Nm 103 Nm Gearbox 5-speed MT / 6-speed DCA

5-speed MT 5-speed MT

Tata Altroz is offered with two petrol engine options, a naturally-aspirated unit and a turbo petrol one. Both mills are of the same displacement but with varied power and torque outputs which can be seen in the above table. The Altroz iCNG gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 72.4 bhp and 103 Nm in the CNG mode. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Tata Altroz iCNG vs petrol: Mileage and boot space

Specification Altroz NA petrol Altroz turbo petrol Altroz CNG Mileage 19.3 kmpl 18.5 kmpl Not available Boot space 345 litres 345 litres 210 litres

Tata Altroz iCNG vs petrol: Price in India

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Tata Altroz petrol Rs 6.60 lakh – Rs 10.00 lakh Tata Altroz iCNG Rs 7.55 lakh – Rs 10.55 lakh

The petrol variants of the Tata Altroz are priced from Rs 6.60 lakh to Rs 10.00 lakh while the CNG variants of this premium hatchback retails from Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 10.55 lakh, all prices are ex-showroom. It rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, etc.

