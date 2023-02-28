SUVs under Rs. 10 lakh in India

Tata Nexon was the most-selling compact SUV in January 2023 after selling 15,567 units.

SUVs and SUV-body styling are a continuous rage that has pilferage into other segments as well. We have SUV-styled hatchbacks, compact SUVs, sub-compact SUVs and full-blown off-roaders. Here are 10 of them under Rs. 10 lakh, let us take a look. (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi.)

Tata Punch

Rs. 6.0 -9.4 lakh, ex-showroom

Tata Punch CNG will launch in India by June 2023.

Tata and Mahindra have been leading the SUV business for a while now with Global NCAP-rated offerings on a budget. The Punch is one such compact SUV that holds a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. It sold over 12,000 units in January 2023. Tata Motors also showcased CNG versions of the Punch and Altroz at the Auto Expo 2023 and is confirmed to launch in India by June 2023. Read more HERE.

Tata Nexon

Rs. 7.80 – 14.35 lakh, ex-showroom

Tata Nexon was the most-selling compact SUV in January 2023 after selling 15,567 units, more than Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Creta. Nexon is available in petrol, diesel and electric variants!

Also Read Tata Nexon Red Dark edition launched: All you need to know

Maruti Brezza

Starting at Rs. 8.19 lakh

One of the most popular compact SUVs and the one that started the SUV wave in India, the Brezza is available at a starting price of Rs. 8.19 lakh which goes up to Rs. 14. 40 lakh ex-showroom. The SUV has bagged a 4 star safety rating by Global NCAP.

Hyundai Venue

Rs. 7.68 – 13.11 lakh

Hyundai Venue is available in a more sporty N-Line version and now with a more powerful diesel engine too. With a starting price of Rs. 7.68 lakh, ex-showroom, Rs. 10 lakh can help one get a well-equipped variant.

Also Read Top diesel cars under Rs 15 lakh currently on sale

Kia Sonet

Rs. 7.69 – Rs. 14.39 lakh

Quite similar to its sibling, the Kia Sonet shares many elements with the Venue, including engine options. Last month, the Venue clocked 1,000 more sales in comparison to the Sonet.

Renault Kiger

Rs. 6.50 – Rs.11.23 lakh

The Renault Kiget gets a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor that churns 98 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque and a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 71 bhp. Both the engines are offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard and they also get an AMT & CVT automatic transmission respectively.

Nissan Magnite

Rs. 5.97 – 10. 94 lakh

The Nissan Magnite was recently updated with more safety features and it now gets ESC (Electronic Stability Control), traction control and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) across all variants. The Magnite has a starting price of Rs. 5.97 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra XUV300

Rs. 8.41 – 14.07 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 gets two turbocharged petrol engines and a diesel mill. It is also offered in an electric version, the XUV400. Recently, the SUV celebrated its fourth anniversary and claims to have sold 1.85 lakh units till date.

Special Mention

With a starting price very close to our Rs. 10 lakh budget, the following cars are not on the list but deserve a special mention.

Mahindra Thar, starting at Rs. 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom is one of the most popular cars from the brand. The Bolero is also priced from Rs. 9.53 lakh as well as the Nissan Kicks from Rs. 9.50 lakh onwards.

Also Read Top 8 mid-size SUVs under Rs 15 lakh in India

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.