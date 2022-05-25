Skoda Slavia, Kushaq to get smaller touchscreen: Twitterati express disappointment

The top-spec trims of the Skoda Slavia and Kushaq will now get a smaller touchscreen infotainment system due to semiconductor shortage. Here’s how Twitterati expressed disappointment on the announcement.

Skoda India will soon update the top-spec trims of the Kushaq mid-size SUV and the recently launched Slavia mid-size sedan. Thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage that has been creating havoc in the automotive industry, the company will replace/delete some features in these cars. The 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system of the Slavia and Kushaq will be replaced by a new but smaller 8.0-inch multimedia unit.

The Indian subsidiary of this Czech carmaker has cited the ongoing semiconductor shortage as the main factor for this change in equipment. Currently, the range-topping variants of the Slavia and Kushaq are offered with a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It is even compatible with the Skoda Play app.

However, the new yet smaller 8.0-inch touchscreen unit from Panasonic, which is even used in Skoda’s European models, will miss out on these wireless connectivity features. It is also worth mentioning that contrary to some reports on the internet, these Skoda cars won’t be losing the wireless smartphone charger and they will continue to be offered with the same.

I have booked Slavia Ambition Automatic model. But now decided to cancel booking due to pathetic decision of removing 10 inch infotainment system and price hike of 50000. This is cheating with loyal VW Skoda Customers. — Vinod Gathe (@Gathe2Vinod) May 23, 2022

These equipment changes for the top-spec Kushaq and Slavia will come into effect from June 1, 2022, Skoda communicated to its official dealer partners. However, the recently launched Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition won’t be affected by the chip shortage and it will continue to get the larger 10.0-inch touchscreen unit.

While there is no information about any equipment changes on the Volkswagen Taigun and the Virtus, based on the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia, it will be interesting to see how Volkswagen will handle this crisis. Skoda India says that it has taken these measures to ensure the customers don’t face prolonged delays in their vehicle deliveries. Twitterati has expressed disappointment on the announcement but what are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comments below!

