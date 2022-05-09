Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo launched at Rs 15.99 lakh: Here’s what’s new

The new Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition has been launched in India at Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a host of cosmetic updates and some new features over the standard versions of the SUV.

Skoda Auto India has today finally launched the Monte Carlo Edition of the Kushaq in the country. The prices of the new Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition start at Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a host of cosmetic updates and some new features over the standard versions of the SUV. The variant-wise prices of the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition are mentioned in the table below:

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition Prices:

Variant Name Price (ex-showroom) Style 1.0 TSI MT Rs 15.99 lakh Style 1.0 TSI AT Rs 17.69 lakh Style 1.5 TSI MT Rs 17.89 lakh Style 1.5 TSI DSG Rs 19.49 lakh

The Monte Carlo Edition of the Kushaq is based on the top-spec Style trim of the SUV. It is offered with both the 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI engine options. Prices for the same range between Rs 15.99 lakh – Rs 19.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition demands a premium of Rs 70,000 over its respective Style trim counterparts.

In terms of design, it features sporty blacked-out elements, including an all-black grille, roof, and rear-view mirrors. The SUV gets ‘Monte Carlo’ badging on the front fenders and new 17-inch alloy wheels that look similar to the erstwhile Octavia RS245. Skoda is offering the Kushaq Monte Carlo in Tornado Red and Candy White colour shades with a contrasting dual-tone black roof for better aesthetic appeal.

On the inside, it gets an all-black cabin with sporty red inserts. Moreover, it now features an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster as well. Talking about the powertrain, it gets a 113 hp 1.0-litre TSI and a 148 hp 1.5-litre TSI motor. Both the engines are offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard and they also get a 6-speed AT and a 7-speed DSG respectively.

