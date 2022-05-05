Porsche-tuner TechArt enters India: First showroom opened in Bengaluru

TechArt, one of the leading global premium brands for personalizing Porsche cars, has entered the Indian market. The company opened its first and flagship showroom in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

TechArt, one of the leading global premium brands for personalizing Porsche cars and SUVs, has forayed into the Indian market. The company has opened an exclusive flagship store in the South Indian city of Bengaluru. To enrich the experiences of its Indian clients, TechArt’s first flagship store will provide a complete spectrum of services such as full vehicle conversions, carbon fibre refinement, performance enhancements, and handcrafting of individual luxury interiors.

TechArt has announced that the expansion plans are in place to acquire the Northern and the Western markets as well post-Southern India. It is worth mentioning that TechArt India’s R&D, manufacturing, and supply will be facilitated through Germany’s well-equipped production centre. Bengaluru is often regarded as India’s sports car hub and a trend-setter for customized, high-performance automobiles.

The company says that it believes in knowing what people need, how they behave, and what services and products can enrich their daily life. Driven by the highest demands on design excellence, technology development competence and a responsible attitude towards emotion and reason, TechArt is the specialist for refining Porsche cars. It also stands for some of the fastest, most powerful, and yet everyday friendly sports cars.

Commenting on the announcement, Tobias Beyer – CEO, TECHART, said, “We are incredibly excited to bring TECHART to the Indian market today. Individuality is ingrained in our DNA, aligning to this core philosophy of TECHART; our products further accentuate the sport-focused attitude of Porsche models. Our entry is a strategic step with India being one of the future key markets for individualisation and refinement. This launch will help broaden our customer base and appeal to every individual who has a distinctive perspective on life.”

