Pioneer launches three Amazon Alexa enabled car infotainment systems: Features, price, details explained

You can now make your existing car enabled with Amazon's Alexa thanks to Pioneer’s new range of aftermarket infotainment systems that range from 6.8-inches all the way to 9-inch units. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are included as well if you need them too.

By:Updated: Jul 24, 2020 6:16 PM

Pioneer, one of the biggest brands in-car audio and infotainment systems has launched a new range of touchscreen infotainment systems as a part of their aftermarket solutions in India. What is different about these car AV receivers is the new built-in feature of Alexa. With the help of Pioneer’s latest range of infotainment systems, you can now enable your current vehicle with Alexa, the cloud-based voice service from Amazon. The three units on offer from Pioneer are the new DMH-Z6350BT which offers a 6.8-inch touchscreen, DMH-ZS9350BT that is a 9-inch touchscreen system and the DMH-ZF9350BT which offers the same 9-inch system but with a floating design. The ‘BT’ suffix means that these units are enabled with Bluetooth of course and they also offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay across the range.

Through the built-in Alexa app in the infotainment system, users can directly talk with Alexa through the receivers. The possibilities include asking items into their Amazon Shopping Cart, play music from Amazon, listen to the news, weather updates, control smart devices at home among many more.

But with great power also comes at a price. For the DMH-Z6350BT, the smallest unit with inbuilt Alexa, you will need to shell out Rs 49,990. However, with the DMH-Z6360BT, you get a 6.8-inch capacitive type WVGA display. If you like the bigger screen, then the DMH-ZS9350BT with the 9-inch capacitive type HD display screen which would be ideal and it also offers a flexible mounting feature will set you back Rs 79,990. With this unit, the mechanical design allows the panel to be installed separately from the main unit, expanding options for installation. If you are willing to shell out a little bit more, then at Rs 84,990 you can opt for the DMH-ZF9350BT that has the same 9-inch capacitive type HD display screen. What is cool about this unit is that it allows the adjustment of the monitor according to the vehicle’s interior ergonomics. All of the systems offer the ability to tether the receiver with your smartphone and browse videos and music on the internet.

