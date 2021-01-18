Nissan NV350 adds a steering wheel to your office: Caravan office pod concept unveiled

Nissan NV350 has been a successful van for the Japanese manufacturer and now they've given it an office makeover. The most striking feature is, of course, the office complete with a luxurious Herman Miller Cosm chair.

It’s been about a year we’ve been holed up in our homes and work from home has become quite the norm for a lot of industries, for example, the media industry – we are writing these news pieces from home. But how about if we could take our office to where ever we wanted and that includes a comfortable work station because clocking in over eight hours on the laptop from an uncomfortable spot can do wonders for accentuating problems like cervical. Nissan has had a thought on this subject and hence they present the Office Pod Concept.

The NV350 has been a successful van for the Japanese manufacturer and now they’ve given it an office makeover. The most striking feature is, of course, the office complete with a luxurious Herman Miller Cosm chair. You could just pull up at a peaceful spot in the country or beachside and extend the office section out of the back of the van.

And if you don’t find a very great spot to stop before a meeting begins, you could choose to just work inside without any distractions, especially if the electric shades are lowered.

Keep the mid-meeting desire for a snooze away with the built-in coffee station and perhaps head to the upstairs balcony for a break. Yes, there is an upstairs balcony connected with an interior staircase. The balcony comes with its own lounge chair.

Besides the fact that a cute bunny or a vicious leopard could visit the van while you’re parked, there don’t seem to be many negatives revolving around the office pod, except the missing Internet connection at some places. What we’re trying to say here is Nissan must build this concept and let us take our office on the road.

