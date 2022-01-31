Nissan Magnite bags 78,000 bookings in India: Now exported to 15 countries

Nissan Magnite has bagged over 78,000 bookings in India ever since its launch in December 2020. This sub-compact SUV is currently priced between Rs 5.76 lakh – Rs 10.15 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Nissan India launched its all-new sub-compact SUV, Magnite, in December 2020 and it turned out to be a blockbuster hit for the carmaker. In terms of sales, the Magnite has been performing very well for the company. In fact, Nissan has announced that the Magnite has bagged 78,000 bookings in India ever since its launch in December 2020. Moreover, this sub-compact SUV’s export markets have been now expanded by 13, to 15 in total.

The new Nissan Magnite is manufactured at Nissan’s Chennai plant in Tamil Nadu. Being built on the philosophy of “Make in India, Make for the World,” it is now on sale in 15 countries across the world. They are India, Indonesia, South Africa, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania, and Malawi. The company has exported 6,344 units of the Nissan Magnite cumulatively till December 2021.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

According to Nissan India, more than 42,000 units of the Magnite have been produced in Chennai, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and semiconductor shortage. This achievement even earned Nissan India Operations the company’s Global President’s Award. Commenting on this announcement, Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India, said, “Nissan Magnite is a true reflection of Nissan’s philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World”. We are proud to export the ‘Big, Bold and Beautiful’ Nissan Magnite to 15 markets across the globe.”

Watch Video | Nissan Magnite Review:

The Nissan Magnite is offered in India with two engine options: a 71 hp 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 98 hp 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Both the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and the turbo petrol motor gets a CVT too. The Nissan Magnite is currently priced in India between Rs 5.76 lakh – Rs 10.15 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, etc.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.