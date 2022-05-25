Nissan Ariya EV to drive from pole to pole in 2023

The new Nissan Ariya will be the first all-electric car to embark on a pole to pole expedition. This electric SUV will travel from the North pole to the South pole, traversing 27,000 km through several regions.

Nissan has announced its partnership with British adventurer, Chris Ramsey, to undertake the world’s-first all-electric pole to pole driving adventure, in 2023. The all-new Nissan Ariya will be the first electric car to embark on such an expedition. This all-electric SUV will transverse from the North pole to the South pole, traversing 27,000 km through several regions.

Departing in March 2023, this daring expedition will be done by Ramsey and the team in a Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE travelling across several regions and continents with temperatures ranging from -30⁰C to 30⁰C. The route will negotiate from snow-covered glacial landscapes to treacherous mountain climbs and vast desert dunes; pole to pole driven by the Nissan Ariya EV.

It is worth mentioning that the Nissan Ariya used for the expedition will be a modified version of the electric SUV to tackle the challenging climate throughout the course. Also, the e-4ORCE is said to be Nissan’s most advanced all-wheel control technology that can accurately manage power output and braking performance for smoothness and stability. It can trace the intended driving line over a variety of road surfaces, including wet and snowy road conditions.

Commenting on the announcement, Asako Hoshino, Nissan’s Executive VP, Global head of marketing and sales, said, “We’re proud to announce our partnership with Chris Ramsey and the Pole to Pole expedition team. The all-new, all-electric Ariya crossover SUV enables you to go further, easier and in comfort. And with e-4ORCE control technology providing enhanced stability and traction on a variety of surfaces, we know it will be the perfect partner for Chris and his team on their challenging all-electric journey.”

Chris Ramsey, Founder of Pole to Pole, further commented, “Our mission is to show that electric vehicles can tackle the harshest of environments – from the bitter cold of the poles to the hot and humid jungles of South America, and illustrate that they are exhilarating to drive whilst meeting the daily demands of drivers around the world. It’s fantastic to see such an important and innovative global brand partner with our expedition.”

