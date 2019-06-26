Next-generation Honda Jazz leaked: Might get a 220 HP Type R variant

Images of the next-generation Honda Jazz, which is set to make its world premiere at the Tokyo Motor Show later this year, have been leaked curtsey 'Headlight Mag'. The fourth generation Honda Jazz or Fit, as it is called internationally, has been spotted testing under heavy camouflage a number of times recently on international soil. Going by the leaked images, it seems that Honda has gone back in time to take inspiration from the second generation iteration of this hatchback. Up-front, the new Jazz comes with large headlamps which houses projector units and also get integrated LED daytime running strip. The images leaked is of a brochure that pictures the Type R variant of the 2020 Honda Jazz. Hence, the front grille, as well as the bumper feature an aggressive look.

From the side, the next-generation Jazz looks somewhat like the current generation iteration. The signature shoulder crease is missing and the window line seems to be slightly raised. Being the Type R variant, it comes with side skirts, black alloy wheels and also blacked out wing mirrors. The interiors of the new Jazz will also undergo a huge makeover. The hatchback is likely to come with an all-black cabin. It will feature a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system and other creature comforts.

Next-Gen Honda Jazz (Image: Headlight Mag)

It is too early to comment on the engine specifications of the next-generation Honda Jazz. The leaked images show that the Type R variant of the new Honda Jazz is going to get 1.5-litre, 220 hp/245 Nm engine under the hood. In fact, it is too early to comment on even if Honda is going to launch the fourth generation iteration of this hatchback in India or not. Reports suggest that due to the low demand of the current model in India, Honda may opt to skip the generation update for the Jazz. However, if the next-gen Jazz does make its way to India, it is likely to continue with the same engine line-up as before. This means a 1.2-litre, i-VTEC petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, i-DTEC diesel engine. Both these engines will be BS-6 compliant and will offer manual as well as automatic gearbox options.

