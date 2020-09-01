New Tata Nexon teaser suggests DCT automatic launch tomorrow: What to expect

Could Tata Motors introduce a new automatic version of the Nexon sub-compact SUV? A teaser image has been posted on the brand’s official social media suggesting a new version of the Nexon is to be launched tomorrow and we believe that it could be a new DCT automatic version.

By:Published: September 1, 2020 12:17 PM

Tata Motors on its official Facebook profile has released a teaser suggesting something new is to be expected tomorrow with the Tata Nexon. While Tata has not commented on what exactly is to be expected, we believe that Tata Motors could move away from the AMT automatic option to a modern dual-clutch automatic. Currently, the Tata Nexon is offered with 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel. Both engines come with a 6-speed transmission with the options of a manual or a semi-automatic AMT. As the brand already has struck a deal with Hyundai for the 6-speed automatic unit which is available in the Harrier, it is possible, Tata could also borrow the 7-speed DCT unit in the Nexon which are available in the latest Hyundai models in India.

Hyundai offers the 7-speed DCT with its petrol line of engines, and if what we expect is correct, then Tata is likely to offer the DCT for the petrol-powered Nexon models. While the AMT could be reserved for the diesel option for now. The only other sub-compact SUV in India which is offered with an AMT is the Mahindra XUV300 diesel while all other automakers have moved away from the technology entirely.

Earlier this year, Tata Motors launched the Altroz premium hatchback to rival the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo and the upcoming new-generation Hyundai i20. At the time of the launch, the Altroz was introduced with only manual transmission. But the Indian automaker suggested that a new automatic will be introduced at a later point in time. If Tata Motors does, in fact, introduce the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission in the Nexon we can also expect the same unit to arrive in the Altroz premium hatchback as well.

As the Indian market is beginning to mature, automakers are moving away from the semi-automatic transmissions and offering torque convertor units or dual-clutch automatic transmissions. Recently, the Hyundai Motor Group’s innovation also saw the introduction of the clutch-pedal free manual transmission in the form of the iMT in the Venue. The technology will be available in the upcoming Kia Sonet as well.

Whether Tata will, in fact, introduce the Nexon with the DCT automatic remains will only be confirmed tomorrow, but thankfully we won’t have to wait too long to find out. However, if the Nexon DCT is introduced, the price of the automatic Nexon could see a noticeable increase.

