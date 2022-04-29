New Tata Motors Electric SUV Global Debut LIVE Updates: Price, Specs, Features, Range, and more

New Tata Motors Electric SUV World Premiere LIVE Updates: Price in India, Full Specifications, Features, Range, and more. Check out all the details about Tata Motors’ latest EV here.

New Tata Motors Electric SUV Global Debut LIVE Updates: Tata Motors is all set to unveil an all-new electric car in India today, i.e. on April 29, 2022. It is expected to be a new concept model for an upcoming electric 7-seater SUV. Moreover, it will be Tata’s second EV concept to be unveiled within a month, the first one being the Tata Curvv coupe e-SUV. Tata Motors is currently India’s leading EV maker in the passenger vehicle segment.

The company’s EV arm, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), is planning to launch ten new electric cars in India over the next five years across different segments. According to some media reports, the new EV scheduled to make its world premiere in India today will be an electric 7-seater SUV. In addition, the electrified versions of the Tata Harrier and Safari are expected to be the first models to be underpinned by this new EV platform. Stay Tuned for more LIVE updates on the same.

Live Updates