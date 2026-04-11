MG Windsor EV long-term review: Practical, spacious, but too much tech?

Living with India’s new EV king – figuring out what works and what doesn’t

The MG Windsor is a classic case of “when the touchscreen tries to do too much.” Spending a couple of weeks behind the wheel – mostly in Delhi traffic – made us realise that while it’s a practical electric car, it’s digitally overdone.

What is it?

Available in two variants – 38 kWh priced starting Rs 9.99 lakh plus Rs 3.99 per km under Battery as a Service, and the long-range 52.9 kWh priced starting Rs 12.25 lakh plus Rs 4.5 per km – the Windsor is India’s largest selling EV, and in 2025 it sold 46,735 units (of the total 197,098 EVs sold in the year).

ALSO READ New CAFE draft expands credits, reduces penalty risk for carmakers

What stands out?

Space: MG calls it a CUV (crossover utility vehicle) – a body shape that combines the footprint of a hatchback with the utility of an SUV and the comfort of a sedan. It has a long 2,700-mm wheelbase – by pushing the wheels to the extreme corners, MG has created a massive cabin.

Seats: Rear seats are like a sofa, offering a 135-degree recline – a feature reserved for high-end brands like Mercedes-Benz. During our test in Delhi, three tall adults sat cross-legged comfortably on the rear seat. The roominess is enhanced by a large glass roof.

Driving magic: There is no ignition/start button. You simply walk towards the car with the key in your pocket, and it unlocks. Take the driver’s seat, shift to D, and you’re off – but only if you’ve buckled your seatbelt. To park, you hit P, step out, and walk – the car locks itself once you are 10 feet away.

ALSO READ 2026 Volkswagen Taigun variants explained: Which model is right for you

Decent range: Driving with AC on, our 38-kWh test car returned 290 km range – making it a good city car. If you want to drive intercity, you’ve the 52.9-kWh model, which, during our previous test, returned 390 km real-world range. For city crawls, the Eco+ mode with maximum regeneration allows for near one-pedal driving.

What doesn’t?

Tech-cessive controls: The reliance on the central touchscreen for even basic functions such as setting cabin temperature or driving modes is cumbersome. Even most-used functions such as adjusting exterior rear-view mirrors, using the dipper, or operating the sunshade are inside the touchscreen, using which can be distracting while driving. While MG officials previously told us that “owners will get used to the usage of the touchscreen,” in our few weeks of usage, we weren’t able to.

Glass roof: It looks good, but even in the mild March-April heat of Delhi, the glass roof made the cabin hot – and maybe in May it will get unbearably hot. If parked in the sun, the AC takes a good amount of time to cool the large cabin.

Ride quality on broken roads: While the suspension is good, it turns harsh on broken roads.

Missing essentials: The Windsor doesn’t have a rear windshield wiper and a frunk (front trunk) – the latter is now a common feature in most EVs.