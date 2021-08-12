Mercedes-Benz India launches direct-to-consumer Marketplace: Key features explained

Betting big on the pre-owned luxury car scene, the new direct-to-consumer Mercedes-Benz Marketplace aims to offer a larger certified inventory with a transparent process to customers online.

Mercedes-Benz India has announced the launch of the new Mercedes-Benz Marketplace. The new MB Marketplace is designed to be a direct-to-consumer vehicle sales platform. The model will allow both buyers and sellers of pre-owned luxury vehicles advantages which the German marquee believes is missing from the pre-owned luxury car scene in India. With Marketplace, Mercedes-Benz looks to offer advantages like best price guarantee, a larger inventory with certified vehicles, simplified transactions; all conducted in a transparent manner.

With the new MB Marketplace, pre-owned Mercedes-Benz customers will be provided with a larger selection of certified pre-owned vehicles should they choose to upgrade. Mercedes-Benz is the only luxury auto OEM in India offering such a feature to the pre-owned market.

Mercedes-Benz India highlights the seven-step process of how sellers can sell their vehicles on the Marketplace. Seller will upload the vehicle details on the marketplace, then select if they wish to sell or trade-in the vehicle. Then the dealer will schedule a visit for an evaluation. After things are good to go, the dealer will then list the vehicle on the platform. Interested buyers can then book the vehicle and the seller can accept or reject offers on the platform, or even request another offer. The dealer will then purchase the vehicle from the old owner and then sell it to the new owner.

By the end of the year, Mercedes-Benz India is looking to entirely transition to a direct-to-consumer sales model. Not just for pre-owned, but also for its new range of vehicles. With the new model, all customer purchases will be invoiced by Mercedes-Benz India, thus cutting out the middle man. Its entire dealership network will also transition to customer experience centres that will aim to serve the customer, and their services will receive ratings to compete against each other on the basis of the quality of service. This will enable customers to have a bigger inventory to chose a vehicle of their liking, and it will be the responsibility of Mercedes-Benz India to deliver the vehicle to the customer. However, dealerships will continue their after-sales operations, while they will no longer need to hold inventory of vehicles for sales.

