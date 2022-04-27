Mercedes-AMG unveils A35 and CLA35 with Edition 55 packages

To celebrate the 55th anniversary of it’s performance brand, Mercedes-AMG has unveiled two special edition packages – the A35 and the CLA35 in its line-up.

Although there's no change to the powertrain, both editions get the gloss black Night Package treatment while the cabin features a red and black leather combination.

Both editions get an AMG aerodynamics package as standard. As per the brand, it improves driving dynamics and performance. It includes a new front apron, an enlarged front splitter and a large rear wing.The tailpipes are also finished in black, as are the wings, bootlid, front grille and model badges.Each car gains its own unique ’55th anniversary’ plaque on the steering wheel and is finished with microfibre.



Both editions remain mechanically unchanged and carry on with the 302hp, 400Nm, 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine.

The Edition 55 spec is expected to be available at a premium of 10,613 pounds (over Rs 10 lakh) to the price of each car in Germany.