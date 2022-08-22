McLaren Automotive announces India entry, to set up first dealership in Mumbai

McLaren Automotive has announced its India entry during the third quarter of 2022 and has appointed Infinity Cars as its first official retail partner in India.

British sports car manufacturer, McLaren Automotive, has announced its official entry into India during the third quarter of 2022. The sports car manufacturer will set up its first dealership in Mumbai, appointing Infinity Cars as its first official retail partner in India, which will operate as McLaren Mumbai.

McLaren’s Indian entry will mark the British brand’s 41st global territory and its presence here will help McLaren strengthen its presence in the Asia Pacific region.

When the dealership is ready later this year, McLaren will sell its entire lineup of sportscars in India, ranging from the McLaren GT to its newest high-performance hybrid, the Artura. McLaren will also sell the 720S Coupe and Spider, and the 765LT Coupe and Spider.

At the moment, India only has a handful of McLaren sports cars owned by customers, which are all direct imports. Also, McLaren’s India entry will rekindle the competition between Porsche, Ferrari, and McLaren, giving customers a wider choice.

Paul Harris, Managing Director, APAC and China, McLaren Automotive said, India remains an important market where our fans and select clientele can enjoy the best of McLaren in Mumbai. Looking ahead, we will shortly welcome the Artura to India, the all-new high-performance hybrid supercar.”

Lalit Choudary, McLaren Mumbai said, “It is an honour to be appointed as McLaren Automotive’s first retail partner in India – McLaren Mumbai. As a globally renowned supercar manufacturer, McLaren is the pinnacle of modern supercar luxury. We look forward to opening the McLaren Mumbai retail experience centre and offering McLaren customers an outstanding opportunity to engage with the brand and to be part of the McLaren owners’ community.”

McLaren Mumbai will offer end-to-end support to its customers, including sales, service, and aftersales for every McLaren model.