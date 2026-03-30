Maruti Suzuki launches ‘Quickstop’ for faster, on-the-go car servicing – All you need to know

Maruti Suzuki ‘Quickstop’ is a new, compact car service format introduced by the car maker to make vehicle servicing quicker and more convenient.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched a new service format called ‘Quickstop’ to make car servicing faster and more convenient for people with busy lifestyles.

The company says these are small, ready-to-use service units that can be set up quickly and do not need much space. They are built using modified containers and come with all the basic tools needed for regular servicing and minor repairs, according to a report by ANI.

What is Maruti Suzuki ‘Quickstop’?

Maruti Suzuki ‘Quickstop’ is a new, compact car service format introduced by the car maker to make vehicle servicing quicker and more convenient.

These Quickstop units have been placed in areas where there are a lot of vehicles, such as office campuses, airport zones, and fleet hubs. This means customers can get their cars serviced at places they already visit often. The idea is to expand Maruti Suzuki’s service network while cutting down the time and cost needed to build full service centres.

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“As workdays are getting increasingly busier and personal time is becoming more valuable, we recognise a growing need to make vehicle servicing even more convenient and accessible to customers. This led to the creation of Quickstop, which brings our service facilities to places customers regularly visit, such as offices, airport zones, and fleet hubs,” ANI quoted Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, as saying.

He also pointed out that for fleet operators, reducing vehicle downtime is very important because time directly affects their earnings. “Our idea is to seamlessly integrate vehicle servicing into a customer’s lifestyle, so that they don’t have to go out of their way. Cars should serve the customers, not the other way around,” he told the news agency.

How does the Quickstop model work?

Under this model, Maruti Suzuki’s dealer partners will set up and run these facilities, while companies or fleet operators will provide the space. This makes it easier to expand the service quickly and keep costs low. The units also follow eco-friendly practices like waterless car washing and using battery-powered tools to reduce environmental impact.

“These compact, container-based units are easy to install and require very little time and space for set up, making them ideal for such locations.” The service is meant for both personal car owners and fleet operators. “Office-goers can simply drop off their vehicles at on-site Quickstop facilities and pick them up fully serviced after work,” Takeuchi stated.

As part of its pilot phase, Maruti Suzuki has set up 10 Quickstop units in cities like Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. The pilot also includes locations such as Bagdogra, Calicut, and Surat, the report mentioned.