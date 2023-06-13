Maruti Suzuki ‘Invicto’ India debut on July 5: Innova Hycross-based MPV

The all-new Maruti Suzuki ‘Invicto’ will make its India debut on July 5, 2023. This Toyota Innova Hycross-based premium MPV will be Maruti’s flagship offering in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, today officially announced that its upcoming premium MPV will be named ‘Invicto’. The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and will be the company’s flagship offering in the Indian market. Here’s what you can expect from it.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto was earlier expected to be called the Engage

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Design and features

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be a re-badged version of the Innova Hycross but will feature minor design tweaks, including a new grille with Suzuki’s logo and re-designed alloy wheels. In terms of features, this premium three-row MPV will get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a large panoramic sunroof, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), etc.

This is how Maruti Invicto’s dashboard might look like in the flesh

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Engine and gearbox

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto will share powertrain options with the Innova Hycross. It will get a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 171 bhp and 205 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT. The other powertrain will be a TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit with an electric motor that will be mated to an e-CVT.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Price and competition

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto will make its India debut on July 5, 2023. It will be the company’s flagship offering in the market and is expected to be priced from Rs 18 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same will commence soon and upon launch, it will take on the likes of the Mahindra XUV700, Kia Carnival, etc.

Render Image Credits: Instagram/andrafebriandesign