Maruti Suzuki patents Futuro-E ahead of 2020 Auto Expo: Brand’s first electric car?

Maruti Suzuki has been fleet testing the electric version of the Japanese-spec WagonR in India. The technology under test will be used in the brand's first all-electric car which is speculated to make its debut in our country sometime during the year 2021. We were expecting Maruti Suzuki to showcase this vehicle, albeit in a concept form, at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo. And we the recent turn of events, it seems that it likely what the case is going to be. The Indo-Japanese automaker has filed a patent for a new model by the name of "FUTURO-E".

At the last Auto Expo i.e. in the year 2018, Maruti Suzuki had showcased the Future-S concept. Now this as we know, resulted in the Espresso. Based on similar lines, the Futuro-E could very well be the concept for the brand's upcoming all-electric car.

Image Source: ipindiaonline.gov.in

Now apart from the fact that Maruti Suzuki is working on an electric model for India, there is no other concrete information regarding the vehicle in question. What we can speculate, however, is that the prices of the same are likely to fall under the threshold of Rs 12 lakh. And that it is likely to offer a driving range of close to 200 km on a single charge.

That said, it's not just Maruti Suzuki that is working on an affordable, long-range EV for India. The list includes the name of Tata Motors and Mahindra as well. Next year, both these indigenous carmakers are going to launch their respective all-electric, mass-market cars in India. The electric vehicle from Tata Motors will be based on the Nexon, while the one from Mahindra will be based on the XUV300.

Tata Motors has revealed that the Nexon EV will fall in-between the price of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. And that it will offer a driving range of 300 km on a single charge. Expect, the electric version of the Mahindra XUV300 to offer similar specifications.

Currently, the only long-range electric vehicle on sale in India is the Hyundai Kona. The same will be joined by the MG ZS EV very soon.