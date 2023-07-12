Maruti Suzuki Fronx S-CNG launched at Rs 8.42 lakh: Claims 28.51 km/kg mileage

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Fronx S-CNG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8.42 lakh, ex-showroom. It is claimed to offer a mileage of 28.51 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has introduced the CNG version of the Fronx sub-compact SUV. The all-new Maruti Suzuki Fronx S-CNG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8.42 lakh, ex-showroom. This is the company’s 15th CNG model on sale in the country. Bookings for the same are open and the deliveries will begin soon.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx S-CNG: Variant-wise prices

Fronx CNG variant Price (ex-showroom) Sigma MT Rs 8.42 lakh Delta MT Rs 9.28 lakh

Maruti Suzuki is offering the Fronx S-CNG in two variants: Sigma and Delta. Its prices range from Rs 8.42 lakh to Rs 9.28 lakh, ex-showroom. The CNG versions of the Fronx demand a premium of Rs 95,000 over their respective petrol manual variants. Also, it’s worth mentioning that the petrol version of the Fronx retails from Rs 7.47 lakh – Rs 13.14 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X bookings cross 10,000 units: Price revision soon

Maruti Suzuki Fronx S-CNG: Powertrain and mileage

Powering the Maruti Fronx S-CNG is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated bi-fuel petrol engine that develops 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm of torque in the petrol mode. However, in the CNG mode, it churns out 76.5 bhp and 98.5 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox only. The Fronx S-CNG is claimed to deliver a mileage of 28.51 km/kg.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki Fronx Review:

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said “The Fronx S-CNG, with its new-age appeal and dynamic road presence, is aimed at customers who are not only trailblazers at heart but also environmentally conscious. In 2010, we introduced our first CNG-equipped model, and since then, we have sold more than 1.4 million S-CNG vehicles in the country, which is a true testament to our customers’ trust and faith in our technology.”

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto premium hybrid MUV launched, prices start at Rs 24.79 lakh

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.