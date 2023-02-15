Mahindra M-Plus nationwide service campaign announced for SUV customers

Mahindra has announced a nationwide service campaign for its SUV range. Customers owning the Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N, XUV300, XUV700 & Bolero can avail of the benefits.

Mahindra & Mahindra, one of the largest utility vehicle manufacturers in India, has announced a nationwide mega-service camp for its full range of SUVs. Christened M-Plus, this customer-centric service initiative will run from February 16 to February 26, 2023, in over 600 Mahindra-authorised workshops across the country.

Mahindra M-Plus Service Campaign:

Mahindra will offer several offers during this mega service camp. The bouquet of special offers includes 5000+ free services, 75 points free check-up along with additional discounts on spares, labour, maxi care, accessories and more. Customers can avail of an exhaustive 75-point check on each vehicle through trained technicians in this M-Plus service campaign.

With Mahindra’s contactless service, customers can also choose to get digital repair orders and invoices. On Mahindra’s ‘With You Hamesha’ app, users can access their entire vehicle history online and SUV-related documents as the app is integrated with DigiLocker. This application is also said to provide easy service booking, service stage tracking, online payments, SOS requests and other convenient features.

Additionally, Mahindra says that all the workshops are equipped to carry out Qwik service, where periodic maintenance and minor repairs will be done within 90 minutes. Customers can avail of this facility at the mega Camp with a prior appointment. One can also book an appointment on Mahindra’s With You Hamesha’s WhatsApp account or via the app and get free pick-up and drop-off facilities.

