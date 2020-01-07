Kia Motors India appoints Tae-Jin Park as Executive Director & Chief Sales Officer

Kia Motors India has announced that Tae-Jin Park will be taking on the role of Executive Director & Chief Sales Officer. Park will be replacing Yong S. Kim who will be moving back to the company’s headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. The new appointment will take effect immediately and Park will be responsible for Kia Motors’ Sales, Marketing, Service and Network Development in the Indian market.

The manufacturer said in a statement that Yong S. Kim played an instrumental role in establishing the brand in India and also helped the company establish a wide dealer network for the brand. Park, who is replacing Kim, will bring his 30+ years of experience in the automotive industry. Park had earlier served as the Head of Sales, Kia Motors Mexico. His most recent appointment was at headquarters in Seoul as Head of operations for the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Tae- Jin Park as ED & CSO for Kia Motors India, he comes with immense knowledge of global markets and expertise in penetrating a new market” commented Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & CEO at Kia Motors India. “We have witnessed a huge demand for Seltos in India and the love for brand Kia grows continuously. We are confident with Park’s joining Kia will grow from strength to strength. With the launch of Carnival and our compact SUV lined up this year, I am sure he will help us propel forward the success of Seltos and find a place for Kia cars in many more households in India.”

Kia Motors India launched the Seltos in August 2019, its first product which has been a runaway success. Now, the manufacturer is planning to introduce the Kia Carnival in India as a premium multi-purpose vehicle which will be launched at the 2020 Auto Expo in February. Kia is also working on a sub-compact SUV for the Indian market which will be based on the Hyundai Venue which it will rival along with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport, Tata Nexon and the Mahindra XUV300. The sub-compact SUV from Kia is expected to arrive sometime later this year.