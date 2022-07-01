Kia India sold 24,024 cars in June 2022, registering its highest-ever monthly sales. The Seltos remained the company’s best-selling car while the new Kia Carens attained the second spot.

Kia India has revealed its sales figures for the month of June 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this South Korean carmaker managed to sell 24,024 cars in June 2022, registering its highest-ever monthly sales. Kia India achieved a YoY growth of 60 per cent as in the same period last year, the company’s sales stood at 15,015 units.

Moreover, when we compare on an MoM basis, Kia’s sales increased by 28.3 per cent as the carmaker sold 18,718 units in May this year. In June 2022, the Seltos was Kia’s best-seller with 8,388 units. It was followed by the Carens with 7,895 units, Sonet with 7,455 units, and Carnival with 285 units sold.

Kia also announced its half-yearly sales report. The company dispatched 1,21,808 units in the domestic market in the first six months of 2022. With 48,320 units, the Seltos remained the best-selling model for the company and it was followed by the Sonet and Carens with 40,687 units and 30,953 units, respectively.

Commenting on the sales performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President & Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “The immense love we are getting from the people of India is the result of the strong foundation of Kia in the country, backed by extensive research and customer-centricity. Despite the global supply chain constraints, we are still managing to achieve milestones in record time. This wouldn’t have been possible without our customers’ trust in the brand.”

He further added, “We are deeply humbled for their continued support, and we promise to keep trying to enhance their buying and ownership journey further. We are well aware of the growing waiting period on our models but we are taking adequate measures to optimise the production and deliver to our customers at the earliest possible.”

