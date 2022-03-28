The all-new Jeep Meridian 7-seater SUV will make its India debut tomorrow, i.e. on March 29, 2022. Upon launch, it will take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq Facelift, etc.

Jeep is gearing up to unveil its highly-anticipated 7-seater SUV for the Indian market. The all-new Jeep Meridian 7-seater SUV will make its debut tomorrow, i.e. on March 29, 2022. It will be Jeep India’s second launch in 2022 after the facelifted Compass Trailhawk. The Jeep Meridian is essentially a three-row version of the Compass but with added goodies. Here’s what you can expect from this American automobile marque’s new made-in-India Jeep Meridian SUV.

According to Jeep India, the Meridian has completed its Kashmir to Kanyakumari run, traversing from K2K, covering a distance of more than 5,000 km. Moreover, the Meridian name is inspired by the 77th meridian east line of longitude which passes through the length of India connecting some of the most beautiful states and cultures. It is also worth mentioning that this SUV is known as the Jeep Commander in global markets.

Talking about the design, the Meridian does look like an amplified Compass with three-row of seats but at the same time, it will borrow design cues from the larger Grand Cherokee. In terms of dimensions, it is expected to be around 4,769 mm in length, 1,859 mm in width, 1,682 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,794 mm. On the inside, one can expect this full-size SUV to be loaded with features up to the gills.

The new Jeep Meridian will share its underpinnings with the Compass. Powering this 7-seater SUV will be the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder multijet diesel engine that also does its duty in the Compass. However, for Meridian, it is expected to be tuned to deliver 200 hp of power. The Jeep Meridian will be a full-size 4X4 SUV that will take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, etc. It is expected to be launched in India around mid-2022.

