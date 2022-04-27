Jaguar Land Rover announces Open Innovation Strategy to accelerate its modern luxury vision

Jaguar Land Rover has announced a new Open Innovation Strategy to support its modern luxury vision. The company will soon also launch a first-of-its-kind innovation hub in the UK.

British luxury car manufacturer, Jaguar Land Rover, has announced a new Open Innovation Strategy, to accelerate next-generation technology and sustainability to support its modern luxury vision for the business, its partners as well as customers. This new global programme will create and deliver next-generation technologies to support Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy.

Open Innovation will drive collaborations with start-ups, scale-ups and like-minded external organisations on electrification, connectivity, digital services, metaverse, intelligent enterprise, manufacturing, supply chain and sustainability. As part of the new global strategy, Jaguar Land Rover will launch an innovation hub in the UK, in partnership with the corporate innovation platform and investor, Plug and Play.

In addition, the company has also partnered with Cubo Itau and Firjan in Brazil to provide Jaguar Land Rover access to key Latin American start-ups. Brazil is also home to one of Jaguar Land Rover’s production facilities. To enable Open Innovation, Jaguar Land Rover has appointed 70+ ‘champions’ from across key business areas – including sustainability, engineering, design, research, and manufacturing – that will be at the forefront of driving the strategy.

François Dossa, Executive Director, Strategy and Sustainability, Jaguar Land Rover, said, “With the launch of the Open Innovation platform, Jaguar Land Rover is looking at the entire mobility and sustainability ecosystem to offer an unparalleled customer experience, shaping the future of our industry, and paving the way to the future. We will explore everything from second-life batteries and circular economy to new fintech, insurtech, and digital services – all aligned with Jaguar Land Rover as the proud creators of Modern Luxury.”

