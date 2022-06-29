Hyundai Venue N Line launch imminent: What to expect?

Hyundai Venue N Line would come in two variants and offer better handling. It would also be treated to cosmetic updates to set it apart from the regular model.

Just this month we saw Hyundai launch the 2022 facelift of their Venue compact SUV. With the update, the Venue has got a new look and some more features on the inside. However, Hyundai does not plan to stop just yet as they plan to launch the N Line avatar of the Venue in the coming months. Pricing for the 2022 Hyundai Venue starts at Rs 7.53 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.57 lakh. The N Line avatar could be priced north of Rs 11 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

The N Line recipe

Hyundai cars with the N Line badge are geared toward performance and the first N Line vehicle that we got in India was the i20 N Line, back in September 2021. Just last month we also saw the Creta N Line making an appearance in the international market. While there might be a little while before we get that vehicle, the Venue N Line launch is much closer. We do believe that the Venue N Line would be offered in two trim levels. The i20 N Line comes in N6 and N8 trims and the same will most likely be the case with the Venue N Line as well. Of course, there could be single and dual-tone options for both variants, further giving customers more choice.

Hyundai Venue N Line exterior changes

As for changes to the exterior, the car will retain the same overall design but could have an increase in the number of black surfaces to make it look sporty. The N Line badge would be visible on the front grille, sides and on the tailgate. Furthermore, we expect Hyundai to sprinkle the lower part of the front bumper and the sides with a dash of red. Other changes would include a redesigned front bumper and a stylish dual-tip exhaust.

Hyundai Venue N Line interior changes

On the inside, the cabin will retain the same features and layout as the regular Venue but will come with an all-black paint scheme with red accents on the seats and certain parts of the door and dashboard. N Line badges will make an appearance on the inside as well. Apart from this, features found in the regular Venue like the 8-inch infotainment system, connected car features, powered driver seats and more will be present as well.

Hyundai Venue N Line powertrain

Venue N Line will only come with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor that makes 118bhp of peak power and 172Nm of peak torque. As for transmission options, the regular Venue is offered with either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. It looks like Hyundai might skip the iMT gearbox for the N Line models and only offer it with a DCT. Just like the i20 N Line, the Venue N Line might also get treated with a suspension and steering retune to deliver more feel and feedback, in turn making it more confident at higher speeds. The regular Venue gets disc brakes only at the front but the N Line would have disc brakes on all four wheels.