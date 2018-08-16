Hyundai Santro Naamkaran: Now name the Hyundai AH2 car and get it free!

The new upcoming Hyundai's small car codenamed AH2 and rumoured name Santro will be called the 2018 Hyundai Santro only if you want it. Hyundai Motor India has turned to Indian netizens to suggest the name of its new small car. The company that's also celebrating 20 years in India will be launching the new 2018 Hyundai Santro in India in October 2018 and has started an online Naamkaran ceremony for its AH2 codenamed car. Earlier today, Hyundai also officially revealed the sketch of its new small car. Hyundai's new car will be a family car and will boast modern styling along with tall boy look.

Hyundai Motor India has asked the company's huge fan following on social media and other online sources to come up with the name of its new car. The company further says that it will name the new car Santro only if people want it to be called Santro. Our sources also tell us that the car's name will also get a suffix with a name like the Hyundai Santro Xing. If Hyundai likes your name, it will also gift you an all-new car.

2018 Hyundai Santro official sketch

The Hyundai Santro was first launched in 1998 and was the first car by the Korean carmaker in India. The Santro was very successful and was in production for 16 long years till 2014. The car saw the introduction of many cars in this segment like Daewoo Matiz, Tata Indica and over the years its arch-rival was the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. The Santro was manufactured from the company's plant in Chennai and was also exported to many countries. The success of Hyundai Santro saw the company launching many other successful hatchbacks including the Hyundai i10, Hyundai Grand i10 and Hyundai i20.

Hyundai's Naamkaran ceremony (naming ceremony) will be live for another 45 days before the company officially gives it a name. We have also suggested names like Hyundai Santro Shine (it was also called the sunshine car), Hyundai Enigma and Hyundai Familia to Hyundai Motor India. It will be interesting to see the name of the new small car.