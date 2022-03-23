Hyundai India launches new marketing campaign showcasing its SUV portfolio

Hyundai India has launched a new marketing campaign to celebrate the ‘Exciting Hyundai SUV Life.’ The company has retained its title as ‘India’s No.1 SUV brand’ for the last two years.

Hyundai Motor India has today launched a new marketing campaign showcasing its sport utility vehicle (SUV) portfolio. The company currently has five SUVs in its India line-up, namely the Hyundai Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson, and Kona electric. Moreover, for the last two years (2020 and 2021), Hyundai has retained its title as ‘India’s No.1 SUV brand.’ The South Korean carmaker says that its new campaign depicts the ‘Exciting Hyundai SUV Life.’

Commenting on the campaign launch, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Hyundai SUVs are becoming synonymous with an adventurous lifestyle, facilitating exhilarating customer experiences every day. As India’s No.1 SUV brand, the Hyundai SUV family is continuously expanding, with customers truly enjoying their favourite Hyundai SUV across the length and breadth of our country.”

He further added, “To celebrate the Hyundai SUV Life, we have launched a new campaign that embodies the exciting moments and journeys that our customers undertake. As we continue to excite Indian customers with benchmark SUVs, this new campaign will surely captivate aspiring SUV buyers to join the Hyundai SUV family and begin a new adventure with their most loved Hyundai SUV. Towards this, we are also launching soon a dedicated webpage for Hyundai SUVs.”

Hyundai’s new marketing campaign is centred around the lives of young people and friends with the central theme of reunion and football. It features the evergreen song “Lekar hum deewana dil” and showcases the Hyundai SUVs being driven across diverse regions and terrains. Moreover, to connect with the regional audience better, the rap portion of the song will be translated into four South Indian languages, namely Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Kannada.

