Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition launched: Priced from Rs 6.28 lakh

Hyundai Motor India Limited has today launched the Corporate Edition of its Grand i10 Nios hatchback in the country. It gets some exterior & interior enhancements and is offered with a petrol engine, paired with manual & automatic transmission options. The price of the new 2022 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition starts in India at Rs 6.28 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition: Price List

Corporate Edition Price (ex-showroom) Petrol MT Rs 6,28,900 Petrol AMT Rs 6,97,700

Talking about the changes, this new Corporate Edition is based on this hatchback’s mid-spec Magna trim. However, it features new 15-inch gunmetal-styled wheels, roof rails, blacked-out grille and ORVMs with turn indicators, chrome garnishing at the rear along with a Corporate emblem. On the inside, it gets an all-black cabin with red inserts.

The hatchback also features a new 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation through smartphone mirroring. Powering the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition is the same 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine that develops 81 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.

Commenting on the introduction of the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai conceptualized the GRAND i10 NIOS for progressive and young new-age customers in India. Having witnessed a trailblazing sales run since its launch, we are glad to now introduce the Sporty and Hi-Tech focussed Corporate Edition on the GRAND i10 NIOS to induce delight and enhance the value offered to new-age buyers.”

