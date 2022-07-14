Hyundai fires Ioniq 6 salvo at Tesla

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is set to arrive in UK showrooms before the end of the year, and although prices and specifications are yet to be announced, it is expected that the Ioniq 6 will be priced similar to the Ioniq 5.

The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 6 was revealed a couple of months ago. Since then it has been subjected to comparisons with the electric vehicle giant Tesla. Now with more details revealed, the new model, nicknamed the Electric Streamliner using much of the same technology as the brand’s award-winning Ioniq 5 crossover, has gathered our attention again.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 uses the brand’s E-GMP platform that can be fitted with either a 58 or 77.4 kWh battery pack. The saloon now has a drag co-efficient of just 0.21Cd and claims to add a range of 103 kms over its sibling the Ioniq 5 that stands at 610 kms, 8 kms more than the Tesla Model 3 Long Range.

Hyundai’s E-GMP architecture can support both 400V and 800V charging, with 800V charging as standard. Using a 350kW charger, the Ioniq 6 can charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. Things could further improve for the Ioniq 6 with software-over-the-air updates that could increase the range further.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is set to arrive in UK showrooms before the end of the year, and although prices and specifications are yet to be announced, it is expected that the Ioniq 6 will be priced similar to the Ioniq 5.

Once the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is offered in the market, it will rival the likes of the Tesla Model 3, the Polestar 2 and the Nissan Ariya. However, at a length of 4,855mm, it is longer than most of its rivals and hence a spacious cabin might give the saloon some brownie points.