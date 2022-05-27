Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased: India launch soon?

The 2022 Hyundai Creta N Line has been officially teased on the company’s Brazilian social media handles. But, will this sportier iteration of the SUV come to India anytime soon? Read along to find out!

Hyundai Motor Brasil will soon launch the N Line version of the Creta in the country. The company has already teased the same on its Brazilian social media handles. Just like the case with other N Line models, the upcoming 2022 Hyundai Creta N Line is expected to feature a bunch of cosmetic updates inside and out along with minor hardware tweaks.

The leaked patent images of the Brazilian-spec Creta N Line reveal that it will be based on the pre-facelift version of the second-generation Creta. It is worth mentioning that while countries like Indonesia get the new facelifted Creta, markets like South America, Russia, and India are still offered the pre-lift version of the SUV.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The teaser image of the upcoming Creta N Line reveals the N Line badging on the grille. In terms of aesthetic updates, the Creta N Line is expected to feature new sporty bumpers with chequered flag inserts. The SUV is also likely to get a revamped design for the grille along with new alloy wheels. On the inside, it is expected to feature an all-black cabin with sporty red inserts.

Watch Video | 2020 Hyundai Creta Test Drive Review:

Talking about powertrain options, it will continue to get the same engine as the standard SUV, depending on the market. This sportier iteration of the Creta is expected to launch in India in the near future. In India, the Hyundai Creta N Line is likely to get the 138 hp 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor with the 7-speed DCT only. In other news, Hyundai India is gearing up to launch the Venue Facelift next month.

Also Read: Keeway Sixties 300i, Vieste 300 scooters launched: Priced at Rs 2.99 lakh

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.