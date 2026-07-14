The Tata Group, Infosys, LIC, HDFC Group and Reliance Group retained their positions as India’s five most valuable brands in that order, according to a report by Brand Finance released today. The report notes that nine of the top 10 brands recorded brand value growth, driven by digital transformation, infrastructure, manufacturing and innovation across key sectors despite a challenging global environment.

The resilience of the top 100 brands is reflected in the 7% growth in collective brand value year-on-year, reaching $252.8 billion. Tata Group, which retained its top spot in the ranking for the 18th consecutive year, recorded a 6% rise in brand value to reach $33.6 billion on the back of strategic moves in electronics, data infrastructure and digital platforms.

LIC Group and Reliance Group recorded double digit growth of 12% and 11% respectively. HDFC Group, despite a 2% drop in brand value, continues to stay in the fourth spot, supported by its diversified presence across

banking, housing finance, insurance, and asset management. SBI Group, HCL Tech, Adani Group, Larsen & Toubro Group and Airtel are the other names featured in the top 10.

The report notes that Suzlon Energy is the fastest growing Indian brand in 2026, more than doubling its brand value over the past year, recording 114% growth to reach $418 million. Taj Hotels with a 32% growth in brand value, remains India’s strongest brand for the fifth consecutive year, achieving a Brand Strength Index of 93.5/100. Zomato and Amul are ranked second and third respectively among India’s strongest brands this year.

Other notable Indian performers this year include Adani Power, which is the most valuable energy brand in India, recording a 152% surge in brand value to $1.8 billion. JSW Group leads India’s conglomerates in terms of fastest growth in brand value, while the Adani Group has been the fastest brand to enter the top 10 in the last three years.

Speaking about the rankings, Ajimon Francis, managing director India for Brand Finance, says, “The continued growth of India’s most valuable brands reflects the country’s evolution into one of the world’s most dynamic business environments powered by a massive domestic demand and brand resilience.

Tata Group’s consecutive top rank demonstrates the enduring value of long-term brand investment, while strong performances across sectors from financial services and technology to renewable energy to hi-tech manufacturing and mobility to hospitality illustrate the breadth of India’s corporate strength.”