How digital security with cloud technology can help automobile industry

The digital revolution shows no signs of abating, with service providers such as Amazon facilitating users to develop applications on the cloud, along with remote access and real-time monitoring. As the adoption of sophisticated technologies is fast driving India toward digital transformation, emphasis on data security and protection continues to grow in direct proportion.

India has edged forward in terms of data protection post-submission of an exhaustive data privacy bill to the government on 27th July 2018 - a groundbreaking foundation to build the base of ‘credible’ digital India. As the application development continues to change the dynamics of the cloud computing landscape, aspects of security are also witnessing a marked evolution.

Some of the key security and safety issues that one needs to be aware of possible ways to address them:

● Data Breaches

Data is the primary target of cyberattacks, and defining data’s business value and impact of data loss is imperative for organizations. Aspects of data protection now circle accessibility and encryption techniques are being used for protecting data. Cloud providers offer a well-tested and robust incident response plan that considers the data privacy laws to resolve data breaches.

● Misconfiguration & Inadequate Change Control

The configuration of cloud-based resources is challenging due to their highly complex and dynamic nature. Companies must now shift from traditional controls & change management to automation & technologies offered by cloud vendors that continuously scan for misconfigured resources and resolve challenges in real-time.

● Lack of Cloud Security Architecture & Strategy

The security architecture must align well with business objectives and goals. Companies must focus on developing and implementing a security architecture framework. Cloud vendors can help you bring continuous visibility into the security posture and ensure updation of the threat model.

● Insufficient Identity, Credential, Key and Access Management

Complete understanding of Identity and Access Management (IAM) is paramount for organizations. Select a suitable cloud provider that enables limited leverage of root accounts and two-factor authentication to secure your accounts.

Prospects of the data security and protection in the cloud seem to be bullish, with the rising implementation of concrete standards for ensuring security. Advanced encryption techniques are being used for providing data security. Proper key management techniques are being used for the distribution of the key to cloud users so that only authorized users have access to data. Application-centric security is touted to replace the traditional manual implementation. For a successful future of data security and protection in cloud computing relies on solutions that are developed for the cloud as well as its vulnerabilities.

With the emergence of 5G technology, IT teams of organizations need to focus on potential data security implications. The robust security architecture must be developed on the core side, access side, radio side, and device side, before rushing into the deployment of 5G. Having the right security architecture and policies to shield the interests of 5G technology is a must for organizations.

Automakers are Also Embracing 5G

Scalable cloud service and device-to-cloud solutions are witnessing proliferation, as automakers focus more on building connected cars to enhance the driving experience alongside their seek for revenue pockets. When it comes to services linked with connected cars, 5G is an evolutionary step forth in wireless connectivity. Automakers are rapidly adopting the 5G technology for three reasons, namely, long product development & lifecycle timelines, cost benefits, and new & enhanced connected car capabilities.

The automotive sector witnesses ceaseless advances in self-driving features and 5G connections will have a significant role to play in the development of autonomous vehicles in terms of speed, safety, and operation. The cruciality of 5G for autonomous vehicles hinges on IoT proliferation, edge computing, and remote pilots. Also, 5G will offer passengers in autonomous cars with top-notch infotainment services.

Self-driving cars comprise numerous sensors that make them smarter and faster, generating unprecedented amounts of data. Analyzing, processing, and handling such huge data volumes entails the need for a faster network. This fifth-generation wireless technology will render the communications service provider an integral partner of autonomous cars, be it for entertainment, safety, or data analytics.

Network and technology evolution birth remarkable and game-changing advancements. Promises of 5G to create avenues for data security and protection, and bring smarter, safer autonomous vehicles are poised to be some of the incredible developments in the foreseeable future.

Author: Varoon Rajani, Co-Founder and CEO of Blazeclan Technologies.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the original author. These views and opinions do not represent those of The Indian Express Group or any employees.