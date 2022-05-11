Honda City e:HEV: Nitin Gadkari checks out India’s first mass-market hybrid car

The City Hybrid is priced at ₹19.50 lakh, ex-showroom, and claims a fuel efficiency of 26.5 kmpl.

Honda is leaving no stone unturned as it voices the need of lowering taxes on hybrid cars. After recently launching the City e:HEV hybrid, Honda Car India officials met with Minister of Transport Road and Highways Nitin Gadkari to showcase the advantages of hybrid technology. According to the Japanese carmaker, hybrid vehicles are the need of the hour and are the answer to electric vehicles’ range anxiety. Also, being fuel-efficient, it doesn’t burn a hole in the pocket, except for the MRP. With the union minister emphasizing the use of greener alternative fuels including hydrogen-powered vehicles, Honda believes the time is apt to make their case.

It was a proud moment for us at Honda Cars India Ltd, when Mr. Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, took time out of his busy schedule to meet our officials and check out the new Honda City e:HEV. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Zjpsr6kDFY — Honda Car India (@HondaCarIndia) May 11, 2022

Honda posted the images of the union minister talking to Kunal Behl, Vice President Marketing & Sales at Honda Cars India along with his colleagues on their social media platform. Honda tweeted, “It was a proud moment for us at Honda Cars India Ltd, when Mr. Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, took time out of his busy schedule to meet our officials and check out the new Honda City e:HEV.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Recently, Honda stated that by lowering the taxes, hybrid vehicles will be able to attain a faster adoption. In a news report, Behl explained that Hybrid technology is a practical option as it doesn’t rely on external charging infrastructure. He further highlighted the huge disparity in taxes as hybrid vehicles attract 43 per cent while only 5 per cent for electric vehicles.

Watch Video | Honda City Hybrid Review:

The City e:HEV is the country’s first mass-market hybrid vehicle and is priced at Rs 19.50 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The hybrid sedan is available in one fully loaded variant, the ZX trim, and is powered by a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine that is coupled with two electric motors. The combined power output of this powertrain is 124bhp with 253 Nm of torque. It gets three driving modes — EV Drive, Hybrid Drive and Engine Drive, along with Regeneration mode during deceleration. According to Honda, the City hybrid returns 26.5kmpl.

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV listed on the brand’s Indian website ahead of launch this year

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.