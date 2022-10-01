Honda Cars Sales September 2022: Honda Cars India sold 8,714 units in September 2022, registering a 29 per cent YoY growth. The export numbers for HCIL stood at 2,333 units last month.

Honda Cars India has revealed its sales figures for the month of September 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this Japanese car manufacturer managed to sell 8,714 units in September 2022, registering a YoY growth of 29 per cent. In the same period last year, the company’s domestic sales stood at 6,765 units.

When we compare Honda’s sales performance on an MoM basis, the company recorded a growth of 12 per cent as in August 2022, it managed to sell 7,769 cars in the domestic market. According to Honda Cars India, its export numbers for September 2022 stand at 2,333 units while in September 2021, it exported 2,964 units.

Sharing thoughts on the September 2022 sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “The festive demand has been strong and continues to show good momentum. On the supply side, we were able to increase our factory output compared to last month which is also a positive for the festive sales in terms of better availability of Honda cars during the Navratras, Dussehra, and Diwali periods.”

He further added, “Our volume models, Honda City and Amaze continue to nurture customer trust and clock good sales. City e:HEV is giving us additional opportunity to serve our customers with advanced electrified mobility solutions and we are getting exceptional user feedback from them.” Honda’s current Indian portfolio includes the fourth and fifth-gen City along with the City e:HEV, Amaze, WR-V, and Jazz.

