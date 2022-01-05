Force Gurkha 5-door spied: More practical iteration of ‘Desi G-Wagen’ coming soon?

A production-ready mule of the 5-door Force Gurkha makes its appearance without any camo. It further hints at an early arrival of the more practical rendition of the off-roader.

The 2022 Force Gurkha is the most recent introduction from the Indian automaker in our market. The off-roader is praised by enthusiasts for its immense capabilities, potent drivetrain, and Mercedes-Benz G-Class-inspired silhouette. Currently, the Force Gurkha is retailed exclusively in a 3-door format. However, a test mule of the 5-door Force Gurkha has been spotted recently. The spy images give a glimpse of the 5-door Gurkhaâ€™s side profile, which dons some crucial changes.

The design largely remains identical to the 3-door model. However, the 5-door iteration of the desi G-Wagen gets three windows in total, unlike the single fixed glass pane of the 3-door versionâ€™s. It sports extra doors on the sides to ease access for the rear seats. Other design elements – squared-off wheel arches, black cladding, snorkel, circular headlamps, bonnet-mounted turn indicators are carried over to the 5-door model as well.

The rear-end of the test mule is similar to the 3-door Gurkhaâ€™s rear fascia. A pair of vertically-stacked tail lamps are fixed on the sides, along with a three-part windscreen. On the inside, expect the 5-door Force Gurkha to come with a bench for the second-row and a pair of jump seats for the third row. Additionally, the Pune-based company might offer the option of captain chairs in the second row.

The dashboard layout is likely to be unchanged on the 5-door avatar of the Gurkha. Besides, the cabin may come with all the features that are available on the 3-door rendition. The list includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, power windows, manual air conditioning, MID for instrument console, dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors and more.

Powertrains options are also expected to be carried over from the 3-door Gurkha to the 5-door model. The engine in question here is a 2.6L turbo-diesel that belts out 90 Hp and 250 Nm. The Gurkha is on sale with a 4×4 layout, which further comes with locking differentials on both ends. About the launch timeline, Force has been tight-lipped for now. However, expect the 5-door Gurkha to go on sale by mid-2022.