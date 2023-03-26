Express Drives Garage: Volkswagen Virtus – Fun by the litre (First Report)

The Volkswagen Virtus 1.0-litre TSI is a sharp-looking sedan that never hurts your eyes with its edges.

I knew I was always going to be a fan of sedans when I got behind my first racing kart. I felt the same rush of karting when I had just taken the Volkswagen Virtus 1.0 TSI out of the office garage. It was dark and drizzling, the first rain in Delhi for 2023 had sent the city burrowing indoors. Even though I had been eyeing the Virtus’ 1.5-litre red-bodied alternative, touching 2200 rpm in a few seconds made me a fan of the 1.0-litre’s agility and the capability of its Carbon Steel Grey to cloak in the dark. After all, I had just binged watched the Batman series.

German Craftsmanship

The Volkswagen Virtus 1.0-litre TSI is a sharp-looking sedan that never hurts your eyes with its edges. The three-slat design with correct proportions, make the Virtus look business casual. The chunky chin upfront might not be to everyone’s liking but it is the presence of such pivoting pieces that give the Virtus character. The boot remains a capacious 521-litres and once I take it to help my friend move houses, I will make sure to share a picture of its prowess.

Runs like a gazelle

I am driving the Volkswagen Virtus 1.0-litre TSI that produces 112bhp and 178Nm of peak toque. Mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission while the 1.5-litre gets a 7-speed DSG, the shift in gears is noticeable at lower speeds. But once it crosses the mid-range mark, the Virtus runs like a gazelle. The gear shifts are quick but nevertheless, paddle shifters make the drive even more engaging. However, as fun, as it is accelerating, the braking is snappy. Alas, it is only the beginning, as even the instrument cluster says ‘long-term!’

Introduction —



Month: March

Current Mileage: 14.5 kmpl

Trip meter reading: 9270 km



Pros: Strong Mid-range

Cons: Suspension is on the stiffer side

MRP: Rs. 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom