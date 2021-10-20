Exclusive: First images of India’s fastest car Vazirani Ekonk. Unveil on Oct 25

Vazirani Automotive is all set to take covers off its new offering - Ekonk, which it claims will be India's fastest car and the lightest electric vehicle ever.

In 2018 at the Goodwood Festival, Vazirani Automotive took the veils off the Shul concept. Now in 2021, the homegrown brand is ready to showcase another India-made sportscar. This time around, we do have some exclusive information to share about this forthcoming India-made electric sportscar named Ekonk. It will be unveiled on October 25 and is being tested on the newly laid out NATRAX facility in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The company is also claiming that the Ekonk will be the India’s fastest car. In fact, it will be the lightest electric vehicle ever made. As of now, the details are scarce, but the brand is testing a new battery setup, which is designed to keep the weight down, along with the centre of gravity. Kerb weight of 738 kilos is what the Vazirani Ekonk will possess, along with a peak power output of 722 Hp. Resultantly, it will boast a power to weight ratio of nearly 1:1.

The Ekonk will also brag a low aerodynamic drag coefficient with its wind-cheating aerodynamics. The company says it will have one of the lowest drag coefficients for a vehicle of this type. While the brand has not yet confirmed if the Ekonk will be a single-seater vehicle or will house seats for two occupants. But the ‘EK’ mascot on the sides hints at Ekonk being a single-seater offering as ‘EK’ in Hindi means one.

Talking of the design, the company has released a few teaser images of the Vazirani Ekonk. These pictures do shed some light on the sharp tailpiece of the car, which also gets finned tail lights. Well, another design highlight of the Vazirani Ekonk will be its wedge-shaped silhouette. For more details, we will have to wait until next week when the company is planning to showcase its upcoming electric car.

