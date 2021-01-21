Delhi gets India’s first Porsche Studio! Special interactive dealership now open

Porsche has inaugurated its first Porsche Studio in India. Delhi NCR is the location for the new and exclusive interactive dealership as there only a handful of them are present in the world.

As a part of Porsche’s Future Retail Strategy, Porsche has been introducing its new “Porsche Studio” an immersive and interactive dealership in key markets. In the recent past, India has been quite kind to the premium sportscar brand. So kind that Porsche has introduced India’s first Porsche Studio in Delhi. The Porsche Studio Delhi follows the identical design elements of all Porsche Studios around the world. There are around a handful of 14-15 studios worldwide, and Delhi is now on that exclusive list.

Watch our walkaround video from Porsche Studio Delhi for the interactive experience

Porsche has been making its customers feel special from behind the wheel for the better part of a century. The new Porsche Studios are designed to deliver a similar dose of tactility that from a retail perspective. The studios offer an environment that’s interactive and offer the ability to heighten the senses of touch of being in the car, and the smell of the interior with the different kinds of materials which one can equip their cars with.

The locations for the Porsche Studios are carefully mapped out. They are set up in high-street locations where Porsche can directly take the brand directly to its customer. The new Porsche Studio Delhi will complement the new standard Porsche showroom in Gurugram. Anyone is welcome to visit the new Porsche Studio Delhi However, due to the current pandemic situation, visitations are restricted to pre-scheduled appointments for the time being.

Brand Head – Porsche India, Manolito Vujicic, describes the opening of Porsche Studio Delhi as an important pillar of the brand’s global Future Retail strategy: “It is an innovative and exciting new approach to interact with our Porsche family of customers and enthusiasts through a combination of personal interaction and the use of the latest technology. Displays and digital touchpoints offer diverse attractions beyond just products, ranging from heritage and lifestyle to the future of the brand.”

India getting into the exclusive list of Porsche Studio centres shows the brand’s commitment to the Indian market. Additionally, it also advertises how important the growing Indian market is for the brand as well as sportscasts, luxury SUVs, sedans and more of the kind. Porsche is currently gearing up to introduce the new 911 Turbo and the new Panamera in India. In addition the delayed arrival of the Porsche Taycan, its first full-electric model is also confirmed for 2021.

