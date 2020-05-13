Chinese BYD Han electric car unveiled: Tesla Model S rival boasts 605km range and artificial intelligence

The range, looks that mimic the Model S as well as artificial intelligence combined in a Rs 36 lakh, ex-showroom price should make the car desirable to many.

The Chinese market is showing resurgence in a big fashion post COVID-19. A few weeks ago we heard about hino and BYD joining hands for electric trucks. Now, BYD has unveiled its Han electric car, the flagship model, for the European market. The Han electric car is the first recipient of the company’s ‘Blade Battery’ technology. BYD says that the new battery is far safer than traditional Li-ion batteries and also promises to be long lasting. In the Han EV, the battery can run for more than 600km on a single charge. BYD says that using its own electric vehicle platform has greatly helped it achieve the best possible efficiency. However, this is no patch on the competing Tesla Model S. The Tesla boasts a range nearing 650km and at the same time, supercar-like 0-100kmph time of 2.3s. The Han EV in the meanwhile does the same distance in 3.9s.

Apart from this new battery, the Han EV also has something called DiPilot. This artificial intelligence unit continuously monitors driving habits and the environ. It makes uses of 5G technology and is also capable of driverless driving. BYD though hasn’t specified yet on the other details of this system. Coming back to the powertrain, BYD says that the carbide motor-control unit used in the Han has a greater 58 per cent current capacity. An 800amp steady current is also possible with the Blade Battery. Another technology that has made its way to the BYD Han is the new Bosch braking tech that is claimed to be safer and at the same time predictive too. It is called Intelligent Integrated Brake System.

The Han looks like a copy of the Model S. For example, the face itself looks much like that of Tesla’s flagship. Speaking of flagship, the Han will compete with the cream of the lot in Europe. Its launch in China is scheduled for next month. The car’s estimated prices in Europe start from Rs 36 lakh. Is it coming to India? Not for the next 4-5 years at least. Our market is still in the puberty stage and it will take time for it to mature. Moreover, BYD is bullish on the Indian market only in commercial vehicle space.

