BYD launches new brand Fang Cheng Bao, first e-SUV launch this year

Chinese auto major BYD is aiming to expand its name in the electric vehicle space going beyond just selling mass-market vehicles.

The company has launched a new brand ‘Fang Cheng Bao’, which translates to ‘Formula’ and ‘Leopard’ in Chinese, BYD says it symbolises the pursuit of the transformative rise and the exploration of digital realms.

Fang Cheng Bao, is the fifth sub-brand in BYD family – Dynasty, Ocean, Denza and Yangwang – and is targeted towards offering a series of unique and professional-grade new energy vehicle models.

Fang Cheng Bao’s e-SUV codenamed ‘SF’.

The vehicle lineup for the Fang Cheng Bao will range from off-road vehicles to sports cars, and its initial model, a SUV codenamed SF, is expected to launch this year.

Wang Chuanfu, Chairman and President, BYD said, “Many people think that the global e-mobility transition is a revolution in the automobile industry, where vehicles powered by fossil fuels get replaced by electric cars. However, from BYD, we believe this is only a minor part of the whole transition, and a greater realm is unfolding.”